British-Indian man behind Prince William’s custom-made jacket credits weavers for ‘tireless work’

Kher said the fabric used for Prince William’s jacket was woven by Netai Mana and Brojokishore Maity through KARDO’s collaboration with Glocalweaves. The fabric was woven in Harali village, West Bengal.

"It’s cool. I’m more happy for the weavers to get recognition for their craft and the team who worked tirelessly to make the piece," he said.

Reacting to a member of the British royal family wearing his brand's creation, Kher said he was particularly pleased about the recognition it brought to the artisans behind the garment.

The jacket was custom-made for the Prince by KARDO, a clothing brand founded by London-born Rikki Kher. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kher revealed that the fabric was specially developed by weavers in West Bengal using an extra-weft handloom technique.

The Prince of Wales was spotted wearing the sleeveless, Nehru-style jacket as he joined Princess Kate and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for a game of gully cricket with schoolchildren at Mumbai's Ballard Estate. William paired the jacket with a collared shirt and dark trousers.

Prince William put Indian craftsmanship in the spotlight on the first day of his India visit, wearing a navy-blue handloom jacket by Indian clothing label KARDO during his first public engagement in Mumbai on Monday.

"It is not a normal extra weft yarn. It’s heavier and double ply. Normal extra weft is lightweight. Therefore it took weavers time to develop this fabric," said the founder and creative director of KARDO.

Explaining the technique, Kher said, “This fabric is woven on a handloom using an extra weft technique, a process where motifs are laid into the cloth by hand with a denser thread across the warp,”

“Each design is built pick by pick, demanding precision, patience, and the skill of highly trained artisans. It is a slow and exacting craft, and one that gives the fabric its depth and character.”

The fabric took years to develop, he revealed. “The fabric took years to develop.One 12 metre thaan would take about 15 days [to weave],” he said, to give an idea of the immense amount of work that goes into handloom textiles.

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While developing the fabric was a time-consuming process, the jacket itself took considerably less time to make. “We custom made it. Extra weft 100% handloom cotton hand woven in Bengal,” he said. “It took two days to complete.”

Kher declined to reveal further details about who commissioned the jacket or when it was ordered.

London-born, India-based founder Rikki Kher is the founder and creative director of KARDO, an Indian clothing brand that focuses on traditional textiles and artisanal craftsmanship. He has been working in the textile and fashion industry since 1993, with experience in textile production, garment manufacturing, clothing retail and wholesale sales.

Born and raised in London to Punjabi Indian parents, Kher grew up around textiles and fashion. According to an Open magazine article, his mother was a seamstress who made his clothes, while his father worked in the textile business.