Prince William and Kate Middleton's first few hours in India: Kulhad chai and gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar

In visuals from the site, the Prince and Princess were seen engrossed in a lively conversation with Tendulkar. They also headed to a specially arranged tea stall, where they were served ‘chai’ in traditional kulhads.

After landing in Mumbai, Prince William and Kate met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the city’s Ballard Estate.

Prince William and Princess Catherine (Kate) met Sachin Tendulkar, played gully cricket with schoolchildren and sampled some kulhad chai — all within the first few hours of landing in Mumbai. The Prince and Princess of Wales are on a three-day visit to India for the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize ceremony. Their trip will also include a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

The British royals were seen engaged in a tête-à-tête with Sachin Tendulkar over kulhad chai at Ballard Estate.

Gully cricket with the royals This is William and Kate’s second visit to India — the royal couple had also made a week-long trip to India and Bhutan in 2016. During that trip, too, they had met Sachin Tendulkar and played a friendly cricket match at Oval Maidan.

Sachin Tendulkar and the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared to be engaged in a lively conversation about cricket this morning as they exchanged gestures seemingly recreating moments from the game. Sachin could be seen animatedly explaining something with his hand movements, while Prince William and Princess Catherine listened with keen interest, holding earthen cups of tea in hand.

This time, the Prince and Princess of Wales played gully cricket with Mumbai schoolchildren and Tendulkar.