Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond; takes over the iconic 007 role after Daniel Craig

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the news on Monday, November 16, with a special reveal on the official 007 social media pages. After wiping the accounts clean, the makers shared a simple message that read, “Identity confirmed”, along with the first picture of Robert Pattinson in a black tuxedo, holding a gun. The announcement also marked 20 years since Daniel Craig's Casino Royale opened in UK cinemas, making the timing all the more fitting.

The wait to find out who will play the next James Bond is finally over. Following years of conversations around who will take after Daniel Craig as the new 007, the makers of the franchise have officially announced Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond. This news comes in weeks after several names popped up including that of Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor and Callum Turner among others. Following Daniel Craig's exit from the franchise, the Batman actor will become the seventh star to play the legendary British spy.

Robert is thrilled to take on the iconic role, describing it as a dream opportunity. The actor recently worked with Denis Villeneuve on Dune: Part Three and shared his excitement in an official statement. Shared by Variety, the statement read, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” he said. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team”.

Robert, 40, steps into the role after Daniel's final appearance as Bond in 2021's No Time to Die. The casting brings an end to months of speculation, with several actors reportedly in the running. Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner were among the names considered for the part. The final round of screen tests reportedly took place in London in late October.

Denis, who will direct the upcoming film, also shared his thoughts on bringing Pattinson on board. He thanked the actors who were considered for the part before welcoming the new 007. “Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007,” the director stated. “I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin”.