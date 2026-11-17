The news of the outage comes as several US banks appeared to be facing problems with their online services.

Navy Federal Credit Union and Amex appeared to be down for several users on Monday. Downdetector, which tracks live site outages, showed over 900 people facing issues with the former, while over 200 had lodged complaints about the latter.

As per screenshots shared online both the Navy Federal site and app are facing issues. “Our mobile app is currently unavailable. We're working diligently to fix things so please try again soon,” a message shared by a user read.

Another person shared a “We're working on it” message on the site, noting that Navy Federal was down.

In a reply on X to a user complaint, Navy Federal wrote, “Thanks for reaching out. Our technical team is actively working to resolve the issue, and we apologize for the inconvenience. If you need account-specific help, we have representatives available 24/7 at 1-888-842-6328.”

As for Amex, or American Express, Downdetector noted users reported facing issues since 12:25am ET. The issues mainly appeared to be related to website login. While the number of impacted people was above 200, as per Downdetector, it has now sharply fallen. Amex has not issued any statement on the reported issues.

Users complain online Several users complained about the Navy Federal banking services issues on X. One wrote, “i thought i was safe until navy federal came down kms.” Another added, “I’m going to get another bank account in the morning, Navy federal been on bs all November… I need a back up.”

Yet another said, “So why I decided to make my 3rd bank navy federal just for like an extra savings account cause my dad gave me his access code, why I click on the app just now it says they down? Oh baby this ridiculous. I need to stay out that savings account anyways but damn.”

What happened to US banks? JPMorgan Chase & Co. said that disruptions had been caused by a software bug present in the hardware systems on premises, Bloomberg reported. The bank had clarified that the issue was not linked to any cybersecurity incident.

A bank spokesperson confirmed by Monday evening in New York that transactions were being processed normally again. The bank had also noted that customers still had access to their accounts and funds, despite the technical challengers JPMorgan Chase & Co. faced.