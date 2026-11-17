The news came from Report URI , which sells malicious script detectors. A Report URI researcher noted, “This is a big one. We found malicious JavaScript being served through Optimizely to some of the world's largest websites. 178 organisations affected, with everything from crypto theft and card skimming to iOS exploits.”

Zoom, the BBC, CNN, HSBC, Equifax, as well as online outlets of over 170 other brands and companies were reportedly serving different malicious codes or malware to people visiting on Monday.

What happened in the alleged attack As per Report URI, the malicious JavaScript came “through the Optimizely Web experimentation platform.” This is an AI-powered A-B testing system. Threat intelligence firm Mallory also reported on the alleged incident and identified other ad tech platforms where bad scripts were allegedly served at endpoints.

In a case where the script is switched like this, an attacker can prey on the customers of a major brand without actually touching their code. As per Report URI, the companies impacted include Peacock, SalesForce, IKEA, Fox News, NPR, the ASPCA, and Invisalign.

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Here, the allegedly bad scripts did things like swap their own crypto addresses instead of the target addresses put in by customers. They also allegedly swiped card numbers that were typed into the impacted fields, and took screenshots as well.

How much money was taken in this attack As per Report URI the attacker's wallets got about $7,040. “As of 19:25 UTC on 16 November, the attacker’s wallets had received about $7,040, all within roughly nine hours on the 16th,” the report read. Notably, a full accounting of the damage has not taken place yet, but at the get-go, it seems to be a far cry from the massive crypto heist at Binance earlier in November.

Optimizely on alleged attack Optimizely spokesperson Victoria Johnson told Gizmodo that the company “identified a security incident in which an unauthorized party exploited a vulnerability in the Experimentation account signup flow.” The spokesperson noted that all customers who'd been affected have been notified.

The statement further noted that the unnamed party added “malicious JavaScript to some customer projects.” However, the spokesperson clarified that Optimizely “blocked access to the vulnerable path and deployed a fix.”

The news of the malware attack comes amid a spate of recent outages in the US, though Homeland Security chief Markwayne Mullin said on Fox News that US intelligence does not believe these outages to be the result of a cyberattack.