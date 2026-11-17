Arion Kurtaj, the hacker behind the major leak of Grand Theft Auto VI footage, has pleaded guilty to a series of cyberattacks on some of the world's major companies. The 21-year-old admitted hacking Rockstar Games, Uber, Revolut and BT/EE. His attacks exposed customer information, disrupted company systems and caused millions of dollars in losses. Arion Kurtaj has pleaded guilty to hacking Rockstar Games, the maker of GTA 6. (Rockstar Games)

Who is Arion Kurtaj According to The Independent, Kurtaj is a 21-year-old from Oxfordshire, England. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said he was a member of the cybercrime group Lapsus$. He carried out the attacks between August 2021 and September 2022.

As per the BBC, Kurtaj was 16 and 17 years old when he carried out the hacks. He used the online name TeaPotUberHacker.

What he admitted As per The Independent, Kurtaj pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday to three counts of an unauthorized act to impair the operation of a computer, one count of fraud, one count of securing unauthorized access to computer material with intent, and one count of possessing a mobile phone in prison.

In the Uber attack he sent an obscene image to staff, took confidential records and deleted internal files. This caused damage of more than 2.8 million dollars (£2.1 million). He also broke into Revolut’s systems and exposed details of thousands of customers. His hack on BT/EE led to a rise in unauthorized Sim swaps, as per The Independent.

The CPS said Sim swapping lets criminals trick providers into moving phone numbers to a new Sim card. This gives them control of victims’ calls and texts, and access to bank or social media accounts.

As per BBC, the hacks on the companies caused around £10m of damage. The gang also used the stolen data to target crypto investors, and the prosecution said they stole at least $300,000 from individual victims.

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How the Rockstar hack happened According to the BBC, Kurtaj hacked Rockstar in 2022 while he was on bail and under police protection. He was staying at a Travelodge hotel in Bicester for his safety. His computer had been taken away, so he used an Amazon Fire Stick connected to the hotel TV, along with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, to carry out the hack.

He stole 90 clips showing nearly an hour of gameplay from the unfinished game, according to the BBC. He also accessed Rockstar’s Slack account and sent the company a message: “If Rockstar does not contact me on Telegram within 24 hours I will start releasing the source code.”

Rockstar did not respond to his demand, so Kurtaj posted the clips and source code on an online forum. The company said it spent $5 million (£3.79 million) and thousands of hours of staff time dealing with the hack.

The leak revealed a female character would be playable in the game. Rockstar had kept this detail secret for marketing reasons.

The game is set to be released on November 19.

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What happens next According to The Independent, Kurtaj will be sentenced at the same court on November 23. Robert Hutchinson, specialist prosecutor for the CPS, said: “Arion Kurtaj used sophisticated hacking techniques to carry out a sustained campaign of cyberattacks, causing serious disruption to major international business and putting sensitive information at risk.”

“His offending was calculated and, even after being charged with serious offences, he continued to target organizations, demonstrating a persistent disregard for the harm he was causing and the law,” Hutchinson said.