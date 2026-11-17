DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin , on Monday, said that Artificial Intelligence ( AI ) likely caused the recent spate of outages across the US. Mullin was speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity when he made the remarks.

In recent times, the US saw the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issue a rare nationwide ground stop on Friday, November 13, 2026. Workday software, which offers HR and payroll solutions, also reportedly faced an outage on November 13. There was also the Microsoft outage which impacted services like Outlook on November 12. Then, United Airlines flights saw a system outage on November 16, the same day, online banking services were impacted due to an issue at JPMorgan Chase & Co .

The journalist had explained how the string of outages had sown seeds of suspicion among people and even led some to panic.

How could AI have contributed to the outages, according to Mullin?

How could AI have contributed to the outages, according to Mullin?

Mullin said that the incidents were not linked and US intelligence had no reason to believe that a cyberattack was involved in any of these cases.

To be sure, the FAA ground stop appears to have been due to an old router, while the baking issue appears to have stemmed from some software glitch on JPMorgan Chase & Co's side. None of the companies which faced outages have pointed to a threat actor either.

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“We are not seeing any traffic that would make us think this is a cyberattack,” Mullin said, citing intelligence officials he'd reached out to over the string of outages. He noted that the incidents were “unrelated”.

Mullin added that he could say with “98% certainty” that the US was not seeing a cyberattack. “No one's out there taking claims for it, we are not seeing the traffic, we are not seeing the footprints going in, we are not seeing the footprints going out,” Mullin further assured.

DHS Secretary says AI likely behind outages While Mullin shot down the possibility of the US being under a cyberattack, he said that someone in the tech industry had told him AI might be behind it. Mullin was careful to clarify that it was not Elon Musk who made the claim.

Referring to AI as Super Intelligence (SI), keeping with President Donald Trump's orders, Mullin said the tech expert had told him, “I believe that it's the SI because these programs aren't designed to work as fast as SI is.”

“So, when they put in a program that's able to write codes and it goes in and self-fixes itself. As it starts self-fixing itself, it's like doing a change order on a house,” Mullin said. He said the tech expert had told him this caused a ripple effect.

“It's a ripple effect and it causes the system to be overrun, that weren't designed to run as fast as the SI technology is today,” Mullin said on national television.