Homeland Security chief says AI likely caused recent spate of outages in US; denies cyberattack
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin spoke about the recent spate of outages impacting the US and claimed that Artificial Intelligence was likely behind it.
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, on Monday, said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) likely caused the recent spate of outages across the US. Mullin was speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity when he made the remarks.
The journalist had explained how the string of outages had sown seeds of suspicion among people and even led some to panic.
In recent times, the US saw the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issue a rare nationwide ground stop on Friday, November 13, 2026. Workday software, which offers HR and payroll solutions, also reportedly faced an outage on November 13. There was also the Microsoft outage which impacted services like Outlook on November 12. Then, United Airlines flights saw a system outage on November 16, the same day, online banking services were impacted due to an issue at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
DHS Secretary denies cyberattack
Deep Dive
Mullin said that the incidents were not linked and US intelligence had no reason to believe that a cyberattack was involved in any of these cases.
To be sure, the FAA ground stop appears to have been due to an old router, while the baking issue appears to have stemmed from some software glitch on JPMorgan Chase & Co's side. None of the companies which faced outages have pointed to a threat actor either.
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“We are not seeing any traffic that would make us think this is a cyberattack,” Mullin said, citing intelligence officials he'd reached out to over the string of outages. He noted that the incidents were “unrelated”.
Mullin added that he could say with “98% certainty” that the US was not seeing a cyberattack. “No one's out there taking claims for it, we are not seeing the traffic, we are not seeing the footprints going in, we are not seeing the footprints going out,” Mullin further assured.
DHS Secretary says AI likely behind outages
While Mullin shot down the possibility of the US being under a cyberattack, he said that someone in the tech industry had told him AI might be behind it. Mullin was careful to clarify that it was not Elon Musk who made the claim.
Referring to AI as Super Intelligence (SI), keeping with President Donald Trump's orders, Mullin said the tech expert had told him, “I believe that it's the SI because these programs aren't designed to work as fast as SI is.”
“So, when they put in a program that's able to write codes and it goes in and self-fixes itself. As it starts self-fixing itself, it's like doing a change order on a house,” Mullin said. He said the tech expert had told him this caused a ripple effect.
“It's a ripple effect and it causes the system to be overrun, that weren't designed to run as fast as the SI technology is today,” Mullin said on national television.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More