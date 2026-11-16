DHS chief Markwayne Mullin claims Iran sends daily threats, says Trump and family are ‘target number one’

Fresh concerns over a possible Iranian drone plot have put President Donald Trump’s security in focus, with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin warning that Trump and his family face daily threats from Tehran. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Trump and his family are top targets of Iran. (Getty Images via AFP)

The warning comes after a report said Israel’s Mossad had shared intelligence with the CIA about a possible Iranian plan to target Trump and senior US officials using explosive-carrying drones.

Mullin warns of daily threats from Iran Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said President Donald Trump and his family remain top targets of Iran, according to Fox News. He spoke on “The Sunday Briefing” on Sunday, as worries grow over the use of drones.

“Well, every single day during our presidential briefings, we receive aspirational threats from Iran. We know that President Trump and his family- is target number one,” Mullin said, per Fox News.

His remarks came after questions about a report that Israeli intelligence had spotted a possible Iranian plot using explosive-carrying drones to target Trump. However, Mullin did not confirm that specific report, but said officials were aware of the threats.

Also read: Israel warned US of possible attack on Donald Trump using drones carrying explosives: Report

What the drone plot report says The report was published on Saturday by the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom. It cited senior American and Israeli officials who said the Mossad gave the CIA specific and recent information about a drone plot against the president.

According to Israel Hayom, Mossad Director Roman Gofman was in Washington this week and personally briefed CIA Director John Ratcliffe. The information is mainly about explosive-carrying drones, which are hard to stop with normal physical security.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who leads the US financial pressure campaign on Iran, was moved from his Washington-area home to a US military base earlier this month. A senior administration official told Fox News that threats against Bessent had reached “more than an advanced stage.”

Trump has also not made a public appearance since Wednesday. As per report, the security rules have been tightened, with fewer outdoor events and a smaller schedule for the president.

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DHS chief flags rising drone threats Mullin called stopping drones, also known as counter-UAS, his “number one issue”, according to Fox News. He said newer drone technology, cartel activity along the southern border and security risks at large public events were major concerns.

“Our counter-UAS measures need help, and DHS is leading that, because we encounter more drones on our southern border because of the cartels and the fight we’re having with them every single day trying to get drugs into the United States. And we’re seeing new technologies that we’re having a hard time defeating right now,” Mullin said.

US military detected 378 drone incursions along the southern border in the previous 30 days. Brigadier General Brian Filler of Joint Task Force-Southern Border said the number was rising. He added that most were commercial drones fitted with cameras and used to monitor security personnel and support smuggling and human trafficking.

Mullin said the threat was not limited to the border. He pointed to the FIFA World Cup, where law enforcement encountered more than 2,000 drones, confiscated 700 and made several arrests, according to Fox News.