Markwayne Mullin: 5 things to know about Trump's new pick for Homeland Security secretary

US President Donald Trump has declared that Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin will assume the role of the new Homeland Security secretary, succeeding the agency's troubled leader Kristi Noem. US Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), tapped by U.S. President Donald Trump to replace U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, speaks to members of the media near the Senate chamber floor at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 5, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo (REUTERS)

The first-term senator, who previously competed as a mixed martial arts fighter, has consistently supported Trump and his policies since his arrival in Washington. The Senate will need to confirm Mullin for this position.

Recognized for his passionate demeanor, Mullin will become the second Homeland Security chief in Trump's second term. Noem is set to officially leave the position on 31 March in order to take on a new role as special envoy for the Western Hemisphere.

Mullin lauds DHS moves The senator has praised the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) initiatives to detain undocumented immigrants, which have been a cornerstone of the Trump administration's policy and a priority for Noem prior to her removal.

“Yes, I'm a Republican, yes I'm conservative,” Mullin stated on the Capitol steps, as he was encircled by reporters inquiring about his recent appointment. He emphasized his commitment to uphold the policies enacted by Congress, even for those who may not share his views.

“Once I make that transition, my focus is to keep the homeland secure, that's going to be my focus, and we're super excited about this opportunity.”

If confirmed, Mullin will lead an agency that has encountered heightened scrutiny in recent months, especially following the deaths of two US citizens at the hands of federal immigration officials in Minnesota.