Markwayne Mullin: 5 things to know about Trump's new pick for Homeland Security secretary
Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin is named as the new Homeland Security secretary, replacing Kristi Noem.
US President Donald Trump has declared that Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin will assume the role of the new Homeland Security secretary, succeeding the agency's troubled leader Kristi Noem.
The first-term senator, who previously competed as a mixed martial arts fighter, has consistently supported Trump and his policies since his arrival in Washington. The Senate will need to confirm Mullin for this position.
Recognized for his passionate demeanor, Mullin will become the second Homeland Security chief in Trump's second term. Noem is set to officially leave the position on 31 March in order to take on a new role as special envoy for the Western Hemisphere.
Mullin lauds DHS moves
The senator has praised the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) initiatives to detain undocumented immigrants, which have been a cornerstone of the Trump administration's policy and a priority for Noem prior to her removal.
“Yes, I'm a Republican, yes I'm conservative,” Mullin stated on the Capitol steps, as he was encircled by reporters inquiring about his recent appointment. He emphasized his commitment to uphold the policies enacted by Congress, even for those who may not share his views.
“Once I make that transition, my focus is to keep the homeland secure, that's going to be my focus, and we're super excited about this opportunity.”
If confirmed, Mullin will lead an agency that has encountered heightened scrutiny in recent months, especially following the deaths of two US citizens at the hands of federal immigration officials in Minnesota.
5 things to know about Trump's new pick for Homeland Security secretary
- Mullin takes charge of the domestic security apparatus after a decade of service in the US House of Representatives and his ongoing role in the Senate. During his time as a senator, he developed a comprehensive legislative portfolio across various significant panels. His committee roles encompass the Armed Services Committee, the Appropriations Committee, the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, and the Indian Affairs Committee.
- His advancement to the executive branch signifies a notable demographic achievement for the cabinet. Mullin is a registered member of the Cherokee Nation. Upon his election to the upper chamber, he became the first tribal citizen to serve in the US Senate in almost twenty years, and he is only the second citizen of the Cherokee Nation to occupy such a position in the history of Congress.
- In addition to his political achievements, Mullin possesses a varied professional history as a working cow-calf rancher and a former competitive athlete. He is a former undefeated mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, boasting a professional record of five victories and no defeats. His athletic journey commenced with collegiate wrestling; he attended Missouri Valley College on a wrestling scholarship until the age of 20 and was subsequently inducted into the Oklahoma Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016.
- His formal education followed an unconventional path due to familial responsibilities. Mullin completed his education at Stilwell High School but delayed his university pursuits when his father became ill. Ultimately, he obtained his university degree in 2010, receiving a qualification in applied science and construction technology from the Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. Years later, Bacone College conferred upon him an honorary doctorate in 2018.
- Mullin amassed significant wealth in the private sector prior to his entry into federal politics. As his father's health deteriorated, Mullin and his then-girlfriend, Christie, assumed control of Mullin Plumbing to run the family business. The couple successfully grew the company, turning it into the largest service provider in their area. They later established several additional commercial enterprises, including Mullin Environmental and Rowan's Steakhouse.
According to a recent market analysis by Nasdaq, the senator's estimated net worth is around $65 million, positioning him among the more affluent people entering the current presidential cabinet. Born in Westville, Oklahoma, Mullin still resides on his family ranch today. He has been married to Christie for 28 years, having faced their initial business challenges together. The couple has six children: Jayce, Jim, Andrew, Larra, Ivy, and Lynette.
