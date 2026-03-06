How rich is Kristi Noem? A look at her net worth and assets as Trump replaces DHS Secretary with Markwayne Mullin
President Trump announced the dismissal of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, nominating Senator Markwayne Mullin as her successor.
President Donald Trump dismissed his beleaguered Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and announced his intention to nominate Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin as her successor.
Trump made the announcement via social media on Thursday, just two days after Noem endured intense questioning from both GOP members and Democrats on Capitol Hill.
Trump stated that he would appoint Noem as a "Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas," a new security initiative aimed at addressing issues in the Western Hemisphere.
Noem becomes the first Cabinet secretary to exit during Trump's second term. Her departure concludes a challenging period in which she managed immigration enforcement strategies that faced significant protests and legal challenges.
Meanwhile, many people on social media showed interest in knowing about Noem's family and wealth. Here's what we know about her net worth.
How rich is Kristi Noem?
Noem has a net worth of no less than $5 million, according to an analysis by Forbes that examined property records and financial disclosures.
Noem's portfolio includes mutual funds, index funds, exchange-traded funds, and retirement plans, which are valued between $174,000 and $560,000, as per a financial disclosure submitted to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics in August 2024. Additionally, her assets comprise cash savings that could reach up to $265,000 at the time of the disclosure, along with livestock and equipment estimated to be worth as much as $100,000.
However, her husband, Bryon Noem, has a greater asset value. Bryon Noem's investments in commercial real estate are valued at up to $500,000, and he owns an insurance brokerage named Noem Insurance, LLC, which is valued between $1 million and $5 million. His equity fund investments, which include ETFs and index funds, are valued between $67,000 and $315,000.
What was Kristi Noem's salary as US Homeland Security chief?
In her role as the head of Homeland Security, Noem earned a salary of $253,100 in 2026, which reflects the standard pay for Level 1 executives, an increase from $250,600 in 2025. This amount was more than double her previous annual income of approximately $122,000 while serving as the governor of South Dakota.
During her tenure as a U.S. congresswoman from 2011 to 2019, Noem received an annual salary of $174,000, which has been the established compensation rate for U.S. House representatives since 2009.
