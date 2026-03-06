Alison Lewandowski's past marriage in focus amid Corey Lewandowski, Kristi Noem cheating buzz; 'must not be too happy...

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's alleged affair is in the spotlight again after President Donald Trump removed the former from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary position. While no announcement was made about Lewandowski leaving as well, he's not an employee but just an advisor at DHS. Kristi Noem allegedly had an affair with Corey Lewandowski while both remained married to different people. (X/@HabsHappy)

Allegations of Noem and Lewandowski having an affair began to do the rounds during their time at the DHS though both have denied these claims. Noem, however, was in the hot seat during the recent Congressional hearing where lawmakers grilled her on the matter as well – all this while her husband, Bryon Noem was present in the audience.

The allegations of infidelity have drawn a lot of attention to both Noem and Lewandowski's personal lives. Both of them are married to others – while Noem is with Bryon, Lewandowski is married to Alison. His wife, however, has been married once before.

Alison's past marriage became a topic of social media discussion, amid allegations of her husband cheating. Here's all you need to know.

Alison Lewandowski: Past marriage Before she married Corey Lewandowski, Alison was married to Brian Kinney, a Massachusetts native who was killed in the 9/11 attacks. Kinney was a 28-year-old manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Boston, and on September 11, 2001, he boarded the United Airlines Flight 175, headed for California, for a client meeting.

The plane hit the south tower of New York City's World Trade Center, and there were no survivors. She and Kinney had met as teenagers at a gas station at their hometown in Lowell, Massachusetts, as per a 2002 article from The New York Times. Kinney's father owned the business and Alison's was an employee. The two got married in 1998 and three years later, Alison was a widow.

She would go on to marry Lewandowski in 2005. Notably, former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks also allegedly had an affair with Lewandowski.

However, Alison and Lewandowski shared a past as well. As per Anchorage Daily News, Alison Hardy, which was her maiden name, and Lewandowski first met when he was in the ninth grade and she in the eighth. They dated in high school and college, before going their own ways. Kinney, who Alison first married, was reportedly one of Lewandowski's best friends.

Lewandowski had noted that he married Alison when the two were drawn back together by grief over Kinney's death. The couple have three sons and a daughter together.

Alison finds support amid Corey's cheating allegations Many came out in support of Alison on social media amid the ongoing buzz about Noem and Lewandowski's alleged affair. “Spare a thought for Alison Lewandowski. Her first husband died on 9/11. Then her dead husband’s scumbag best friend, Corey, married her for her insurance money . . .And proceeded to humiliate her for years with nationally publicized affairs. Kristi Noem was just the last,” one person wrote on X.

Another added “Partners mustn't be too happy w/rumors.” Yet another said “While I don't feel sorry, at all, for his wife Alison, I do fee horrible that his four children have to go thru the humiliation of their self proclaimed Catholic father, Corey Lewandowski, being in ANOTHER HIGH PROFILE AFFAIR that the entire nation is laughing at!”.