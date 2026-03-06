Alison Lewandowski's past marriage in focus amid Corey Lewandowski, Kristi Noem cheating buzz; 'must not be too happy...
Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski faced allegations of having an affair, after their time working together at the DHS but they've both denied these claims.
Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's alleged affair is in the spotlight again after President Donald Trump removed the former from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary position. While no announcement was made about Lewandowski leaving as well, he's not an employee but just an advisor at DHS.
Allegations of Noem and Lewandowski having an affair began to do the rounds during their time at the DHS though both have denied these claims. Noem, however, was in the hot seat during the recent Congressional hearing where lawmakers grilled her on the matter as well – all this while her husband, Bryon Noem was present in the audience.
The allegations of infidelity have drawn a lot of attention to both Noem and Lewandowski's personal lives. Both of them are married to others – while Noem is with Bryon, Lewandowski is married to Alison. His wife, however, has been married once before.
Also Read | Will Corey Lewandowski leave DHS with Kristi Noem? What Markwayne Mullin's team might look like
Alison's past marriage became a topic of social media discussion, amid allegations of her husband cheating. Here's all you need to know.
Alison Lewandowski: Past marriage
Before she married Corey Lewandowski, Alison was married to Brian Kinney, a Massachusetts native who was killed in the 9/11 attacks. Kinney was a 28-year-old manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Boston, and on September 11, 2001, he boarded the United Airlines Flight 175, headed for California, for a client meeting.
The plane hit the south tower of New York City's World Trade Center, and there were no survivors. She and Kinney had met as teenagers at a gas station at their hometown in Lowell, Massachusetts, as per a 2002 article from The New York Times. Kinney's father owned the business and Alison's was an employee. The two got married in 1998 and three years later, Alison was a widow.
She would go on to marry Lewandowski in 2005. Notably, former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks also allegedly had an affair with Lewandowski.
However, Alison and Lewandowski shared a past as well. As per Anchorage Daily News, Alison Hardy, which was her maiden name, and Lewandowski first met when he was in the ninth grade and she in the eighth. They dated in high school and college, before going their own ways. Kinney, who Alison first married, was reportedly one of Lewandowski's best friends.
Lewandowski had noted that he married Alison when the two were drawn back together by grief over Kinney's death. The couple have three sons and a daughter together.
Alison finds support amid Corey's cheating allegations
Many came out in support of Alison on social media amid the ongoing buzz about Noem and Lewandowski's alleged affair. “Spare a thought for Alison Lewandowski. Her first husband died on 9/11. Then her dead husband’s scumbag best friend, Corey, married her for her insurance money . . .And proceeded to humiliate her for years with nationally publicized affairs. Kristi Noem was just the last,” one person wrote on X.
Another added “Partners mustn't be too happy w/rumors.” Yet another said “While I don't feel sorry, at all, for his wife Alison, I do fee horrible that his four children have to go thru the humiliation of their self proclaimed Catholic father, Corey Lewandowski, being in ANOTHER HIGH PROFILE AFFAIR that the entire nation is laughing at!”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More