Will Corey Lewandowski leave DHS with Kristi Noem? What Markwayne Mullin's team might look like
After Kristi Noem's dismissal from DHS, Corey Lewandowski is expected to leave DHS amid affair allegations.
The future of Corey Lewandowski at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has come under intense scrutiny after Donald Trump fired Kristi Noem from her post, sparking speculation that the longtime Trump ally could also depart the agency.
Democrats questioned Noem twice under oath on Wednesday about whether she was having an affair with Lewandowski. She disregarded the queries, but she did not categorically deny having a sexual connection, the New York Post reported.
Noem referred to claims that she had an affair with Lewandowski as “tabloid garbage” during the hearing. The rumors of an affair have been refuted by Noem and Lewandowski, who are both married to other people.
Read more: Kristi Noem affair rumors: Aide Corey Lewandowski reacts to DHS boss's firing
Lewandowski to leave DHS with Noem
According to Fox News, Lewandowski is expected to leave his special government employee post at DHS with Noem. It is, however, unclear if Lewandowski will follow Noem into the new role as the “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas.”
On Thursday in Florida, Lewandowski recounted working with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who acknowledged his achievements while Noem was speaking at a conference in Nashville.
"I haven't made that decision," Lewandowski replied when asked if he'll stay with the Trump administration.
Lewandowski offered a courtesy gesture to Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Trump's pick to oversee DHS.
"I'm happy for Markwayne Mullin," stated Lewandowski.
Read more: Why did Trump fire Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary? Possible reasons
Noem and Lewandowski's alleged affair one of the reasons for removal
It is now speculated that her alleged affair with Lewandowski and one of her responses during the hearing is the reason she was fired by Trump.
According to the New York Post, Noem's shocking non-answer to a straight query about her affair was the 'final straw'.
When asked if Noem's responses before Congress were a factor, Lewandowksi stated, "You're asking me to speculate on things I have no insight into."
As a special government employee, Lewandowski has held considerable authority in the DHS alongside Noem as her top adviser.
However, Lewandowski claimed he was only an "unpaid volunteer" for Trump's White House, downplaying his impact at the department, per the New York Post.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Lewandowski initially wanted to be Noem's chief of staff, but Trump rejected the proposal due to reports of the affair between him and Noem.
After the firing, Lewandowski told the New York Post, “I would never try and assume to get in the mind of President Trump. I think he has his reasons for everything he does, and we have seen enormous success from his leadership at the White House.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More