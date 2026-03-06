Will Corey Lewandowski leave DHS with Kristi Noem? What Markwayne Mullin's team might look like

The future of Corey Lewandowski at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has come under intense scrutiny after Donald Trump fired Kristi Noem from her post, sparking speculation that the longtime Trump ally could also depart the agency. After Kristi Noem's dismissal from DHS, Corey Lewandowski is expected to leave DHS amid affair allegations. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (via REUTERS)

Democrats questioned Noem twice under oath on Wednesday about whether she was having an affair with Lewandowski. She disregarded the queries, but she did not categorically deny having a sexual connection, the New York Post reported.

Noem referred to claims that she had an affair with Lewandowski as “tabloid garbage” during the hearing. The rumors of an affair have been refuted by Noem and Lewandowski, who are both married to other people.

Lewandowski to leave DHS with Noem According to Fox News, Lewandowski is expected to leave his special government employee post at DHS with Noem. It is, however, unclear if Lewandowski will follow Noem into the new role as the “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas.”

On Thursday in Florida, Lewandowski recounted working with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who acknowledged his achievements while Noem was speaking at a conference in Nashville.

"I haven't made that decision," Lewandowski replied when asked if he'll stay with the Trump administration.

Lewandowski offered a courtesy gesture to Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Trump's pick to oversee DHS.

"I'm happy for Markwayne Mullin," stated Lewandowski.

Noem and Lewandowski's alleged affair one of the reasons for removal It is now speculated that her alleged affair with Lewandowski and one of her responses during the hearing is the reason she was fired by Trump.

According to the New York Post, Noem's shocking non-answer to a straight query about her affair was the 'final straw'.

When asked if Noem's responses before Congress were a factor, Lewandowksi stated, "You're asking me to speculate on things I have no insight into."

As a special government employee, Lewandowski has held considerable authority in the DHS alongside Noem as her top adviser.

However, Lewandowski claimed he was only an "unpaid volunteer" for Trump's White House, downplaying his impact at the department, per the New York Post.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Lewandowski initially wanted to be Noem's chief of staff, but Trump rejected the proposal due to reports of the affair between him and Noem.

After the firing, Lewandowski told the New York Post, “I would never try and assume to get in the mind of President Trump. I think he has his reasons for everything he does, and we have seen enormous success from his leadership at the White House.”