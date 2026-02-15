Who is Corey Lewandowski’s wife? What we know about Alison Lewandowski amid DHS controversy

Amid ongoing controversy surrounding Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem, attention has also turned to Lewandowski’s personal life, including his wife, Alison Lewandowski. Alison was previously married and lost her first husband in the September 11, 2001 attacks before later marrying Corey. (Facebook)

The scrutiny follows a New York Post report detailing alleged internal turmoil at the Department of Homeland Security and claims that Corey has been closely involved in Noem’s operations. The outlet cited sources alleging that he has been “spending nights regularly” at Noem’s Washington residence, amid reports of a years-long relationship between the two.

Neither Corey nor Noem has publicly confirmed the allegations referenced in the report.

The developments come alongside broader coverage, including a Wall Street Journal expose, which described tensions and internal power struggles within DHS. The combined reporting has brought focus not only on departmental operations but also on the personal dynamics surrounding the senior figures.

Who is Alison Lewandowski? According to the New York Post, Alison lives in New Hampshire with her and Corey’s four children.

The outlet reported that Alison was previously married and lost her first husband in the September 11, 2001 attacks before later marrying Corey. Despite her husband’s prominent role in Republican politics, including serving as a longtime ally of President Donald Trump — Alison has largely remained out of the political spotlight.

While Corey has spent considerable time in Washington in his advisory capacity at DHS, Alison and their children are reported to continue residing in New Hampshire, maintaining a life away from the capital.

Ongoing scrutiny at DHS The New York Post article also referenced internal disputes within DHS, including an incident in which Corey allegedly fired a Coast Guard pilot before later reinstating the individual. A DHS spokesperson told the outlet that Noem has “made personnel decisions to deliver excellence.”

The White House has said President Trump has “full confidence” in Noem’s leadership.