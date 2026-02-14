Who is Corey Lewandowski? Kristi Noem dating rumors reignite after new expose

Corey Lewandowski reportedly rehired a Coast Guard pilot after firing them for leaving Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's blanket aboard a jet. The Wall Street Journal reported that, Noem and Lewandowski, after discovering no one else was available to transport the group home, hired back the Coast Guard. Corey Lewandowski rehired a pilot after firing them for a mishap involving Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's blanket Photographer: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Since President Donald Trump took office last year, Lewandowski has been an unpaid special government employee who unofficially serves as Noem's chief of staff.

Who is Corey Lewandowski? Corey Lewandowski is a longtime Republican operative and an authoritative figure within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under Kristi Noem.

Lewandowski first gained attention as Trump's inaugural campaign manager during the 2016 Republican primary. Following his campaign stint, he built a profile as a commentator and political strategist. He eventually returned to the Trump orbit during the 2014 election cycle.

Lewandowski was hired as a senior adviser at DHS following Trump's reelection by Noem, a position that went far beyond conventional advising responsibilities, according to The Journal.

He first desired to be officially appointed chief of staff, but the White House apparently objected to that arrangement due to claims made by publications like the New York Post that Lewandowski and Noem were romantically involved.

Both Lewandowski and Noem have rejected these claims.

Now, after news of the plane incident surfaced, several political commentators, including Brian Krassenstein, have once again raised questions about their alleged relationship.