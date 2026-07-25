Grand Haven Township house fire: Was it a murder-suicide? Latest updates after 8 found dead

A tragedy unfolded in Grand Haven Township, Michigan, on Friday after eight people were found dead inside a home following a suspicious fire. Six children and two adults were found dead inside a home in Grand Haven Township, Michigan, on Friday. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to a news release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a fire around 8:30 a.m. in the 14900 block of Riverside Trail. Upon arrival, authorities found six children and two adults dead inside the residence.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jacob Sparks later told MLive that some of the victims had suffered gunshot wounds. Investigators are looking into the possibility of a murder-suicide, though Sparks emphasized that it remains only a theory and has not been confirmed.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the cause of the fire.