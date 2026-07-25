What's on fire in Denver right now? Videos show massive smoke plume
Several photos and videos shared online by local residents showed thick smoke rising from the area.
A fire in north Denver on Friday afternoon sent a massive plume of smoke into the sky.
According to 9News, the fire was reported at 3:52 p.m. at 5350 Washington Street, an address associated with All Recycling North, LLC.
Fire crews responded to the scene and were working to contain the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading.
What caused the fire?
According to officials, the fire is believed to have started involving an excavator before spreading to a nearby pile of crushed vehicles and trash.
Also Read: Thousands evacuated, dense vegetation growth, heatwaves: Inside Madrid wildfires
Residents share videos of massive smoke plume
Several photos and videos shared online by local residents showed a large plume of smoke rising from the area.
One person wrote, "Just north of I-70, east of I-25. I’m on the opposite corner of that intersection, but I can’t see if it is a building or not. But the smoke is dark."
Another user said, "Was just taking the trash out at work and saw this looking east. Looks gigantic from Arvada."
A third resident added, "Was just driving north on Broadway 2 mins ago and can report the smoke is now 3x that size."
Another person commented, "It's off of Washington. Some type of waste plant, I think it is. Or the open space right there. I couldn't tell exactly."
One resident claimed, "Fire at a recycling plant at Washington St and 53rd Ave. Got caught in the response. Definitely a five-alarm fire. I saw at least 10 fire apparatus."
Another person expressed concern, writing, "My son is at Laradon, next to it. Hoping they don’t have to evacuate the children’s home."
Also Read: Fire at Penn Station? NYC emergency alert sparks panic over possible transit disruptions
Officials have not yet released further details about the extent of the damage, whether anyone was injured, or the exact cause of the fire.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More