What's on fire in Denver right now? Videos show massive smoke plume

A fire in north Denver on Friday afternoon sent a massive plume of smoke into the sky. Fire in Denver. (Unsplash)

According to 9News, the fire was reported at 3:52 p.m. at 5350 Washington Street, an address associated with All Recycling North, LLC.

Fire crews responded to the scene and were working to contain the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading.

What caused the fire? According to officials, the fire is believed to have started involving an excavator before spreading to a nearby pile of crushed vehicles and trash.

Also Read: Thousands evacuated, dense vegetation growth, heatwaves: Inside Madrid wildfires

Residents share videos of massive smoke plume Several photos and videos shared online by local residents showed a large plume of smoke rising from the area.

One person wrote, "Just north of I-70, east of I-25. I’m on the opposite corner of that intersection, but I can’t see if it is a building or not. But the smoke is dark."

Another user said, "Was just taking the trash out at work and saw this looking east. Looks gigantic from Arvada."

A third resident added, "Was just driving north on Broadway 2 mins ago and can report the smoke is now 3x that size."

Another person commented, "It's off of Washington. Some type of waste plant, I think it is. Or the open space right there. I couldn't tell exactly."