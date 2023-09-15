Married South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Donald Trump's advisor Corey Lewandowski had an affair

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem had an alleged affair with Donald Trump's advisor Corey Lewandowski, according to a report by Daily Mail. Interestingly, Kristi was already married to husband Bryon Noem during the alleged affair. Notably, Kristi is known for her stance on upholding “traditional marriage” and “family values.” South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)(REUTERS)

The report says that Kristi and Corey have been on “dozens of trips that mixed business with pleasure, private flights and luxury resort stays” during their year-long affair.

Recently, Trump held a rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, as part of his 2024 Presidential election campaign. The rally was attended by both Krisiti and Lewandowski.

As per the report by Daily Mail, Kristi and Corey deliberately had no public interaction despite their alleged affair in the past.

“This is so predictable that you would attack Governor Noem less than a week after she endorsed Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States,” said Kristi’s spokesman, Ian Fury.

Earlier, speculations about affair between Kristi and Corey were published in the past but the former had shut down those reports via a tweet in September 2021.

“These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help,” Kristi had tweeted at the time.

In the tweet, Kristi had emphasised how she loves her husband Bryon Noem. Notably, Kristi has been married to Bryon since 1992.

"I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together. Now I'm getting back to work," her tweet read further.

The latest report of the affair may be a big blow to Kristi whom Trump was considering as his 2024 running mate. Kristi was being seen as a rising star in the political landscape of the United States.