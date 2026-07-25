What is Elon Musk's current net worth? World's richest person loses nearly $130 billion amid Tesla, SpaceX slump

Elon Musk is still the world’s richest person, but his fortune has taken a massive hit over the past week. According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, Musk’s net worth stood at $725.1 billion as of July 24, 2026, keeping him at the top of the global wealth rankings. Elon Musk’s current net worth explored as world’s richest person loses nearly $130 billion after Tesla, SpaceX slides . REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo (REUTERS)

The sharp fall came after Tesla shares suffered their worst weekly performance in years, while SpaceX shares dropped below their IPO price.

Together, the declines erased about $130 billion from Musk’s wealth in just one week, even though he continues to hold large stakes in both companies and remains far ahead of every other billionaire.

Why did Elon Musk’s net worth fall? Most of Musk’s wealth comes from SpaceX and Tesla, so the fall in both stocks directly affected his fortune. Tesla shares dropped 18% during the week, their worst weekly performance since 2022. Investors reacted after the company’s second-quarter earnings missed expectations.

While revenue rose to $28.2 billion, adjusted earnings came in at 33 cents a share, well below analysts’ estimates of 50 cents. Tesla also reported negative free cash flow for the first time in two years as it continued spending heavily on projects such as robotaxis, the Optimus humanoid robot and AI chip factories.

The sell-off became even sharper after the earnings report. Tesla lost 14.1% in a single day, cutting about $18.6 billion from Musk’s fortune.

During the earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja said the company still plans to spend $25 billion this year, while CEO Elon Musk described 2026 as a “massive capex year.”

Also Read: Elon Musk loses trillionaire status as SpaceX stock falls, says money will ‘stop being relevant’ due to AI

How SpaceX’s slide added to Elon Musk’s losses? The pressure did not stop with Tesla. After making a strong stock market debut last month, SpaceX has now slipped below its IPO price. The stock closed around $115, more than 43% below its peak, as repeated delays to Starship test flights raised fresh concerns among investors.

Musk had become the world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX’s public listing in June, but the recent fall has pushed his wealth far below that record. During the week, Musk even joked about the decline by calling himself “(former) trillionaire” in a post on X.