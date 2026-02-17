Elon Musk set to be world's first trillionaire? Tesla CEO's net worth at $850 billion

Elon Musk may just become the world's first trillionaire in 2026. With the Tesla CEO's current net worth at $850 billion, the tech giant is expected to cross the threshold soon. FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk attends the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo (REUTERS)

As of February 2026, Musk became the first person to cross the $800 billion mark. With his net worth now at $850 billion, the SpaceX CEO is worth more than the three richest people on the list combined: Google co-founders Larry Page ($251 billion) and Sergey Brin ($231 billion) , and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg ($219 billion).

Musk's momentum towards the trillionaire title is backed by the recent deal between SpaceX and xAI. As per a CNBC report, Musk's aerospace and defence company SpaceX acquired his artificial intelligence and social media firm xAI last week in a deal that valued the combined entity at $1.25 trillion.

With Musk owning an estimated 43 per cent of the merged company, his stake alone would be worth more than $530 billion, which means SpaceX accounts for nearly two-thirds of Musk's total wealth.

Musk's merger of SpaceX and xAI also comes as the artificial intelligence company faces investigations in Europe, Asia, Australia and US' California.

These investigations were prompted by Grok's undressing spree on the social media platform where the image generator allowed the creation of explicit deepfake images of women and children.

The road to a trillion As per Kalshi, which web-based prediction market platform based in Manhattan, New York City, there is a 75 per cent chance Musk will reach the trillionaire status this year.

Based on the current trends available to us, 91 per cent of traders believe the SpaceX CEO will reach this status before 2029. Meanwhile, 86 per cent believe it will happen next year and 72 per cent believe it will happen before 2027.

A key factor that may just cement Musk's trillionaire title is a potential SpaceX IPO. If done right, going public could boost his net worth to $1.5 trillion.

Along with SpaceX, Tesla also remains a major contributor to Elon Musk's wealth, despite the recent decline. Musk currently has a 12 per cent stake in Tesla, which is valued at $178 billion, with stock options at around $124 billion.

In addition to this, Musk may also receive $1 trillion in additional stock after the record-breaking pay package, as approved by Tesla shareholders in November.