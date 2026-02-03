Deepfakes, child pornography and more: What are the charges against Elon Musk, X as France raids offices in Paris

French authorities summoned billionaire Elon Musk to a "voluntary interview" and searched the local offices of his social media network X on Tuesday in a probe into alleged political interference and sexual deepfakes. The French investigation began in January 2025 over allegations that X's algorithm was used to interfere in French politics. (REUTERS/ Representative)

The operation comes as both Britain and the European Union have opened separate probes into the generation of sexualised deepfakes of women and children by Musk's AI chatbot Grok.

"Summons for voluntary interviews on April 20, 2026, in Paris have been sent to Mr Elon Musk and Ms Linda Yaccarino, in their capacity as de facto and de jure managers of the X platform at the time of the events," the Paris prosecutor's office was quoted by AFP as saying.

Yaccarino resigned as CEO of X in July last year after serving two years at the helm.

What are the charges against Elon Musk and X? The French investigation began in January 2025 over allegations that X's algorithm was used to interfere in French politics. It has now expanded to include a probe into Grok's dissemination of Holocaust denials and sexual deepfakes.

The French probe focuses on several suspected criminal offences, including complicity in possessing child sexual abuse material and denial of crimes against humanity.

The investigation comes as part of a broader international backlash against Grok after it emerged that users could sexualise images of women and children using simple text prompts such as "put her in a bikini" or "remove her clothes".

Paris cybercrime prosecutors called for the police probe in July 2025 to investigate suspected crimes -- including manipulating and extracting data from automated systems "as part of a criminal gang" -- after receiving two complaints in January 2025.

One of those came from Eric Bothorel, a lawmaker from President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party, who alleged "reduced diversity of voices and options" and "personal interventions" by Elon Musk in the platform's management since he took it over in 2022.

Musk had at the time raised hackles in Europe with political sallies, including vocal backing for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The separate British and EU probes Britain's data regulator on Tuesday also launched investigations into Elon Musk's X and xAI to see whether the companies complied with personal data laws when it came to Grok's generation of sexualised deepfakes. This probe is entirely separate from the French investigation.

"The reported creation and circulation of such content raises serious concerns under UK data protection law and presents a risk of significant potential harm to the public," the Information Commissioner's Office said in a statement.

The European Union had also hit X with an investigation in late January over Grok's generation of sexualised deepfake images of women and minors.

X’s French office raided According to the Paris prosecutor, authorities were conducting a search on Tuesday morning at X's French premises as part of the investigation, which involved the EU police agency Europol.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement that X employees have also been summoned to appear between April 20 and 24 "to be heard as witnesses"

X says probes 'politically motivated’ X, which has denied the allegations, also called the investigation "politically motivated" in July.

The United States also issued a harsh condemnation in July, saying it would defend Americans' free speech against "acts of foreign censorship".

Laurent Buanec, X's director for France, pushed back against the investigation in January last year, saying X had "strict, clear and public rules" that protected the platform from hate speech and disinformation.