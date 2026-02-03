MrBeast reacts to Elon Musk’s ‘SpaceX and xAI are now one company’ tweet

“To the stars! @SpaceX& @xAI are now one company,” Elon Musk tweeted in response to an official post by xAI. MrBeast took the opportunity to share witty tweet.

Elon Musk has officially consolidated his empire, announcing that SpaceX and xAI have merged into a single entity. The merger values the enlarged entity at $1.25 trillion. The news immediately went viral, prompted in part by a cheeky response from YouTube star MrBeast regarding the new ownership of the social media platform X.

Social media reacts: The post has prompted a series of reactions on social media. An individual joked, “Will you do the first YouTube video on Mars?” Another commented, “This isn’t a merger. It’s the first time a civilization has: A global nervous system (X), sensory organs beyond Earth (SpaceX), and a reasoning layer that updates in real time (xAI) We’re not watching a company grow. We’re watching a species build reflexes.”

A third expressed, “Wait so if something happens to Elon and you're the owner of X. Does that mean Space X or just twitter.” The individual referred to tweeted by Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson where he asked Musk if he could be the next CEO of X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: Elon Musk responds after being named in latest Epstein files, says ‘no one pushed harder than me to release them’ A fourth wrote, “Technically, the merger is between SpaceX and xAI (the AI company behind Grok), not directly involving X as a platform. That said, it's intriguing to see how these ecosystems might integrate further in the future.”

Why the merger? According to a statement signed off by Elon Musk xAI joined SpaceX to "Accelerate Humanity’s Future.”

The statement continued, “SpaceX has acquired xAI to form the most ambitious, vertically-integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth, with AI, rockets, space-based internet, direct-to-mobile device communications and the world’s foremost real-time information and free speech platform. This marks not just the next chapter, but the next book in SpaceX and xAI's mission: scaling to make a sentient sun to understand the Universe and extend the light of consciousness to the stars.”