Who owns Palacio Aguada, the Goa villa where one night costs ₹21 lakh?

Tucked away in a quiet corner of Goa is a historic villa that very few know of, and fewer still will ever get to step inside. Palacio Aguada is one of Goa's most exclusive luxury retreats, a private estate that’s worth an estimated $100 million. Palacio Aguada: This heritage property in Goa can only be booked through an invite.

Overlooking the scenic Aguada Bay and offering sweeping views of the Arabian Sea, this ultra-exclusive retreat for the ultra-wealthy is built into the rocky hillside. Spread across five acres, it is an architectural wonder in red laterite that blends Portuguese, Moroccan and Mediterranean architectural styles with modern-day comforts.

The villa has 10 suites, along with several spaces designed for intimate celebrations. Curving staircases, vaulted ceilings, landscaped gardens and thoughtfully-curated art bring a sense of grandeur to the estate.

Can you book a stay in Palacio Aguada? The estate operates as a highly exclusive, invite-only retreat that can be rented in its entirety. However, it is not listed on Airbnb or any booking platform.

Instead, those who wish to book the Goa villa must request an invite through a form available on the official Palacio Aguada website.