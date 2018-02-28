Sridevi had fever before leaving for Dubai, was tired: Actor’s friend Pinky Reddy recalls

As a nation grapples with the untimely death of Sridevi and prepares for her farewell, the actor’s childhood friend Pinky Reddy has spoken about her late friend. The two became friends as eight-year-olds and remained friends till end. Reddy’s father was, in fact, one of the co-producers of Chandni.

Speaking at length to Mid Day, Reddy said that Sridevi as running fever before she left for Dubai for her nephew’s wedding. “My father was one of the co-producers of Chandni (1989), so I have seen her professional rise. It [her demise] is shocking. We are devastated. I spoke to her the day she was leaving for Dubai. She was down with fever and was on antibiotics. She was feeling tired, but she said that she has to go for the wedding.”

Speaking about their friendship, she added, “I have lost a sister.”

The newspaper added how Reddy was disturbed with all the speculation doing the rounds around her death. “It hurts me that people are making her death into such a joke. The messages [being circulated] make me angry. People are saying that she underwent liposuction and took fat burners. Why can’t people remember the good things about her instead of talking about all this? After she has gone, how can they even utter such mean and vile things? I spoke to Boney [Kapoor] yesterday, he is shattered.”

She also rubbished claims that the couple were not in amiable terms. “They were such a lovey-dovey couple. I doubt if they ever had fights. They were in love and were so happy together. Such things shouldn’t be said at such an unfortunate time.”

The report quoting Reddy said how she would always remember Sridevi as a warm-hearted person, who put family and friends before everything else. She recalled the one time when she flew down to Hyderabad to attend the baby shower of Reddy’s daughter. “She had specially flown down to Hyderabad for two hours to attend my daughter’s baby shower [last November]. Can you imagine that? That was the last time I saw her.”

