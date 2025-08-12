Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Step inside Pinky, Sanjay Reddy's $100 million private sea-facing Goa mansion Palacio Aguada built on 5 acres

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Aug 12, 2025 11:46 am IST

Palacio Aguada, Pinky and Sanjay Reddy's exclusive $100 million estate in Goa, features 10 luxurious suites with luxe interiors, accessible only by invitation.

Nestled on top of Goa’s cliffs lies the stunning and most private residences of India, and it’s not something you can simply book! Palacio Aguada is a luxurious estate that whispers history and luxury.

Palacio Aguada was conceived in the late 1970s by entrepreneur Jimmy Gazdar and brought to life by renowned architect Gerard da Cunha.(Instagram)
Palacio Aguada was conceived in the late 1970s by entrepreneur Jimmy Gazdar and brought to life by renowned architect Gerard da Cunha.(Instagram)

Also Read | Step inside Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad's Lukshmi Vilas Palace, the largest private residence in the world

With 10 luxurious suites for 20 guests and stays allowed only by invitation or approval, Palacio Aguada was conceived in the late 1970s by entrepreneur Jimmy Gazdar and brought to life by renowned architect Gerard da Cunha. It is now owned by Pinky and Sanjay Reddy, a philanthropist and businessperson.

Step inside the $100 million Indian villa situated in Goa

Pinky and Sanjay Reddy's Goa villa is an architectural marvel. A July 12 Instagram video shared by Enes Yılmazer gave an inside peek into the luxurious estate. Per the clip, the villa boasts domed ceilings, exquisite masonry work, brass modern chandeliers, intricate Italian marble work, and massive window designs bringing in natural light to the space.

Views of the Arabian Sea and grand decors

Cosy lounge areas with curated furnishings and artefacts, laterite arches, and balconies overlooking the Arabian Sea and Goan coastline make up the facade of the mansion. It also features a glamorous dining area with a table seating 16, brass light fixtures, hand-painted walls, windows and doors opening to the pool deck. Moreover, the house features two pools, one on the main deck and one by the beach.

Per Enes, the property spans five acres with extensive outdoor grounds, an entertainment area with an oversized sectional couch, colourful fabric, and matching chandelier tones.

As for the primary bedroom, it too has a half-dome design, a curved wall with windows showcasing the Arabian Sea view, a king-size bed with a chic headboard and a marble-topped cabinet with a pop-up TV.

The other nine suites are also botanical themed and open out to panoramic views of lush rainforest and the Arabian Sea. Two-toned marble floors and grand brass beds to intricate inlay work, spa-like bathrooms, and an art collection worthy of a museum make up their interiors.

Well, if you wish to stay here, that may just remain a dream. You won’t find it on Airbnb or in any listings. Per Palacio Aguada's Instagram page, entry is by personal invitation only.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Step inside Pinky, Sanjay Reddy's $100 million private sea-facing Goa mansion Palacio Aguada built on 5 acres
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On