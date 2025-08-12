Step inside Pinky, Sanjay Reddy's $100 million private sea-facing Goa mansion Palacio Aguada built on 5 acres

Nestled on top of Goa’s cliffs lies the stunning and most private residences of India, and it’s not something you can simply book! Palacio Aguada is a luxurious estate that whispers history and luxury. Palacio Aguada was conceived in the late 1970s by entrepreneur Jimmy Gazdar and brought to life by renowned architect Gerard da Cunha.(Instagram)

With 10 luxurious suites for 20 guests and stays allowed only by invitation or approval, Palacio Aguada was conceived in the late 1970s by entrepreneur Jimmy Gazdar and brought to life by renowned architect Gerard da Cunha. It is now owned by Pinky and Sanjay Reddy, a philanthropist and businessperson.

Step inside the $100 million Indian villa situated in Goa

Pinky and Sanjay Reddy's Goa villa is an architectural marvel. A July 12 Instagram video shared by Enes Yılmazer gave an inside peek into the luxurious estate. Per the clip, the villa boasts domed ceilings, exquisite masonry work, brass modern chandeliers, intricate Italian marble work, and massive window designs bringing in natural light to the space.

Views of the Arabian Sea and grand decors

Cosy lounge areas with curated furnishings and artefacts, laterite arches, and balconies overlooking the Arabian Sea and Goan coastline make up the facade of the mansion. It also features a glamorous dining area with a table seating 16, brass light fixtures, hand-painted walls, windows and doors opening to the pool deck. Moreover, the house features two pools, one on the main deck and one by the beach.

Per Enes, the property spans five acres with extensive outdoor grounds, an entertainment area with an oversized sectional couch, colourful fabric, and matching chandelier tones.

As for the primary bedroom, it too has a half-dome design, a curved wall with windows showcasing the Arabian Sea view, a king-size bed with a chic headboard and a marble-topped cabinet with a pop-up TV.

The other nine suites are also botanical themed and open out to panoramic views of lush rainforest and the Arabian Sea. Two-toned marble floors and grand brass beds to intricate inlay work, spa-like bathrooms, and an art collection worthy of a museum make up their interiors.

Well, if you wish to stay here, that may just remain a dream. You won’t find it on Airbnb or in any listings. Per Palacio Aguada's Instagram page, entry is by personal invitation only.