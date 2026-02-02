Heated X spat erupts as Elon Musk and Reid Hoffman clash over Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein’s shadow continues to loom over the tech world as Elon Musk and Reid Hoffman engage in a war of words on X. Musk kicked off the exchange by claiming that Epstein unsuccessfully used Hoffman’s name to lure him into his circle. Hoffman, however, dismissed this narrative as a "disgusting" excuse, alleging that Musk was actually "begging" to visit the island and was searching for high-profile parties. LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Tesla founder Elon Musk. (Bloomberg, Reuters)

What did Elon Musk tweet? “This is how I knew so long ago that Reid Hoffman went to Epstein’s island. Epstein used Reid being there to try to get me to go, not realizing that it would have the opposite effect,” he shared, along with a screenshot.

Also Read: Was there an Indian victim in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring? What emails reveal How did Reid Hoffman respond? The LinkedIn co-founder lashed out at Musk, accusing him of trying to cover up his involvement with Epstein.

“Give us a break: If you cared about the victims as you say, you’d stop making false accusations to cover your ass and start using your $220m of influence with President Trump to get justice for the victims,” Hoffman tweeted.

He continued, “Instead, you’re focused on comparing my visit fundraising for MIT to your begging to go to his island (which happened TWO YEARS before the screenshot you shared), and helicoptering over to Epstein looking for the “wildest party.” You lied about this to everyone for over a decade, and now your excuse (it’s disgusting, by the way) is that you could get young girls without Epstein?”