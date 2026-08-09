After 36 interviews, techie lands ₹30 LPA job in Hyderabad: 'Didn't get much of a hike, but...'

A Bengaluru-based techie has caught the internet's attention after sharing how he finally secured a job in Hyderabad after going through 35 technical interviews. In a Reddit post titled 'After 36 technical interviews, I finally bagged an offer', the techie recounted his exhausting journey, saying that the job hunt involved countless applications, hundreds of calls from HRs and 36 technical interviews. The techie said the offer marked the end of months of uncertainty and repeated rejections. (Unsplash/Representational Image) In the post, the techie shared that he works as a full-stack developer with experience in Python, React and AWS, and had recently added Generative AI to his skill set. He said that he had been actively applying for jobs for a little over 5 months after leaving his previous organisation due to severe sciatica. "I used the break to recover and then dive into GenAI the most given its current market value and also my personal interest in the tech," he wrote. The Redditor revealed that his job hunt involved countless applications, hundreds of calls from HRs and 36 technical interviews. Among the experiences was an interview with Wells Fargo, which he eventually rejected after the expectations of the hiring manager and his own did not align during the L4 face-to-face interview.

He also mentioned his experience with Deloitte USI, where his application continued to show "Offer in Progress" on the company's portal despite the position being described as urgent. At Fractal, the techie said that he was rejected during the L3 client round despite clearing the full-stack aspects of the Fullstack SDE role. He said that he blanked on two questions related to Terraform and Kubernetes. "Now, I finally bagged an offer of an SDE-3 at AlgoLeap, Hyderabad," he shared.