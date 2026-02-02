American millionaire recalls feeling sick to his stomach after 10-minute Epstein meeting

American millionaire Bryan Johnson has opened up about a ten-minute Zoom encounter with Jeffrey Epstein that left him feeling "sick to his stomach." Despite the meeting being framed as a professional introduction regarding neuroscience, Johnson recalls an immediate, overwhelming sense of dread. Writing on X, the tech entrepreneur described Epstein as the most "intuitively evil" person he had ever met, explaining that a visceral "gut feeling" led him to cut all ties with the former financier years before Epstein's crimes became public. The American Millionaire tweeted about meeting Jeffrey Epstein after the release of the recent files. (X/@remarks)

“8 years ago I met Epstein via zoom. A mutual contact put us in touch as I was building my brain interface company Kernel and he had supposedly done some neuroscience stuff at MIT,” the millionaire recalled.

Also Read: Was there an Indian victim in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring? What emails reveal Explaining, he added, “After a ten minute video call I immediately called the person who put us in contact and told him that Epstein seemed like a very dark person. I felt sick to my stomach. I also told him I that never wanted to speak to him again. I remember this so clearly because I knew nothing about him but weirdly, intuitively, something was deeply wrong. Being in his proximity felt dangerous. Despite having nothing to go off of, I never interacted with him again and came to find out years later that he'd had a f**ked up past.”

In another tweet, he recounted the “unfiltered” version of the meeting, adding that he only remembered Epstein wearing a blue shirt.

Johnson expressed, “There was an obvious incentive for him to pursue a connection with me and at the end of the call he wanted to stay in touch. Instead, the moment the call ended, it was an immediate no. A hard, instinctive 'f**k no'. I was genuinely relieved when the call ended.”

He described the former financier as the “most intuitively evil person,” he had ever met. “It was visceral.”

Addressing whether he had knowledge about Epstein's crimes, the millionaire clarified, “That’s the thing, it wasn't part of my algo to check if someone being intro'd to me was a registered sex offender. He also wasn’t presented as some obvious outcast. He was wrapped in credibility, positioned by others as relevant and important. Epstein wasn’t some fringe guy who showed up randomly. He was embedded in institutional credibility. It turns out even after he was a convicted sex offender, MIT and Harvard were still engaging with him. He was always surrounded by people who made him seem legitimate.”

Also Read: Norway Crown Princess Mette-Marit discussed ‘naked women’ wallpaper for 15-year-old son with Jeffrey Epstein He added, “That interaction was the first and last time I interacted with him. I feel you all. It's terrifying.”

Did Johnson offer to meet Epstein in person? Social media had a lot to say. An individual questioned, “You’re asking to meet him in person”, while sharing a screenshot from the newly released file dump.

Addressing the allegation, Johnson replied, “This was pre-call…I was offering in person because I was traveling through NY. It ended up being a call (first and last time I interacted w him). I am with you friends... terrifying in hindsight.”