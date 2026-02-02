Norway Crown Princess Mette-Marit discussed ‘naked women’ wallpaper for 15-year-old son with Jeffrey Epstein

Norway’s crown princess had extensive contact with Jeffrey Epstein — and even discussed the appropriateness of having a wallpaper of “naked women” for her then-15-year-old son with the convicted sex offender. The latest tranche of Epstein files, released on Friday by the US Department of Justice, include almost 1,000 mentions of Mette-Marit, the 52-year-old crown princess of Norway. Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit got married in 2001. (REUTERS)

The files include dozens of emails that the two exchanged between 2011 and 2014. Mette-Marit married Crown Prince Haakon of Norway in 2001.

Before her marriage to Prince Haakon, Mette-Marit was a commoner. She has a son named Marius Borg Hoiby from a previous relationship, who today stands accused of the rape of four women. Marius Hoiby’s upcoming trial and the latest Epstein files drop has put the royal family of Norway in unwelcome public glare. (Also read: Norway royal scandal: Son of crown princess charged with 4 counts of rape, 28 other offences)

Mette-Marit’s emails with Epstein The latest drop of 3 million Epstein files have multiple mentions of Mette-Marit. The Crown Princess of Norway and the disgraced financier exchanged several emails over the years, with some texts bordering on flirtatious.

“You are such a sweetheart,” the crown princess told Epstein on one occasion in 2012.

In another email, she called him “charming”.

The emails also indicate that in 2013, the Norwegian royal spent four days at Epstein’s house in Palm Beach, Florida. Epstein was not there at the time.

‘Naked women’ wallpaper Among the more scandalous emails extensively covered by Norwegian media was one where Mette-Marit discussed her son with Epstein. She asked Epstein whether it would be “inappropriate” for him to have a wallpaper of two naked women.

“Is it inappropriate for a mother to suggest two naked women carrying a surfboard for my 15 yr old son's wallpaper?” Mette-Marit asked Epstein.

“Let them decide, mother should stay out of it,” Epstein replied.

At the time of this exchange in November 2012, Mette-Marit’s son, Marius Hoiby, was only 15. He is 29 today.

In her statement on Saturday, as reported by The Guardian, Mette-Marit, 52, expressed her “deep sympathy and solidarity” with Epstein’s victims and said she was responsible “for not having checked Epstein’s background more closely and not understanding quickly enough what kind of person he was”.