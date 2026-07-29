2 brothers die in a landslide in Nagaland’s Mokokchung town: Police

Two brothers Muwalong (19) and Thsidiba Sangtam (16) died on Wednesday morning in a landslide following torrential rainfall which washed away their residential house in the Penli Ward locality of Nagaland’s Mokokchung town, police said. Rescue operations assisted by community responders were launched immediately wherein their bodies were recovered. (HT Photo)

Police said they received information about the incident at 1am. Rescue operations assisted by community responders were launched immediately wherein their bodies were recovered.

The mother and their eldest brother were rescued and are currently under medical care.

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“The bodies of the deceased were taken to the District Hospital Mokokchung where the formalities, including inquest proceedings and medical examination, were completed. The mortal remains were thereafter handed over to the bereaved family to enable them to perform the last rites in their native village,” deputy commissioner Mokokchung Ajit Kumar Verma said in an official statement.

A prayer service was held later in the day and the mortal remains were taken to their native Alisopur village in Kiphire district.

Verma also informed that houses located in landslide-vulnerable zones have been vacated, and the affected families have been shifted to safer locations.

“Efforts are also underway to distribute relief materials to the affected families and ex gratia compensation amounting to ₹4,00,000 per person will be provided to the family of the deceased,” the official added.

Mokokchung police said a case of unnatural death (UD) has been registered.