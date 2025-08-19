Norway royal scandal: Son of crown princess charged with 4 counts of rape, 28 other offences

Marius Borg Høiby, the 28-year-old son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson to Crown Prince Haakon, heir to the throne, has been charged with 32 offences, including four counts of rape. According to reports, he is expected to stand trial next year. If found guilty, he can face jail for up to 10 years. Norway's Marius Borg Hoiby (2ndL) standing next to Norway's Crown Prince Haakon (R), Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit (2ndR). (AFP)

What did the public prosecutor say?

“The maximum penalty for the offences listed in the indictment is imprisonment of up to 10 years," public prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo said, reported CBS News.

"These are very serious acts that can leave lasting scars and destroy lives," he said, adding, “The fact that Marius Borg Hoiby is a member of the royal family should, of course, not mean that he should be treated more lightly or more severely than if similar acts had been committed by others.”

Høiby denies charges:

“Our client denies all charges of sexual abuse, as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence. He will present a detailed account of his version of events before the court,” Høiby’s lawyer Petar Sekulic told the Guardian.

Høiby, reportedly, plans to plead guilty to some of the lesser charges. “He does not agree with the claims regarding rape and domestic violence,” Sekulic added.

Where does the royal family stand?

The royal family said in a statement, “It is up to the courts to hear this case and to reach a decision.”

What are the charges against Marius Borg Høiby?

According to a report by the Guardian, the charges include rape of four different women and domestic abuse of a former partner. He is charged with filming different women illegally, including their private parts, without their consent or knowledge. In addition, he is charged with traffic violations and harassment of police.

Who is Marius Borg Høiby?

The now 28-year-old first came to the spotlight when he was four after his mother married Norway's crown prince. She later had two more children with the prince.

The royal couple raised Høiby along with his two step-siblings, 21-year-old Princess Ingrid Alexandra and 19-year-old Prince Sverre Magnus. However, he is not a prince and has no official public role.