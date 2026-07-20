If Sanatan is safe, all are secure: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said India’s future depends on the security of Sanatan, asserting that “if Sanatan is secure, all are secure,” as he accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress of practising a form of secularism that prioritised constructing boundary walls around graveyards over temples. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath performs arti to Lord Mahadev at the ancient Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple, in Barabanki on Monday. (Sourced)

He made the remarks in Barabanki after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 82 development projects worth over ₹542 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said a secure India could only be built on the strong foundation of Sanatan. He claimed that constructing boundary walls around graveyards had become the “standard of secularism” under previous regimes and said such an approach must be removed to build a secure India.

Referring to eminent personalities who contributed to the nation and dedicated themselves to Sanatan Dharma, Adityanath said, “It is our duty to honour every great figure who has contributed to the nation and dedicated themselves to Sanatan. We must make the present generation aware of their glory and greatness. We must also convey that our bright future rests on the strong foundation of Sanatan. If Sanatan is secure, we are all secure. If Sanatan faces any threat, no one will be able to survive it.”

He alleged that under previous governments, banning the Kanwar Yatra, Janmashtami celebrations, Ram Navami processions and Durga Puja pandals had become symbols of secularism. He also claimed that temples, including the Mahadeva Temple in Barabanki, Ayodhya Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Temple, did not receive funding because they were labelled “communal”.

The chief minister urged people to honour personalities who dedicated themselves to the nation and Sanatan, saying future generations should be made aware of their contributions.

Adityanath also announced a Kashi Vishwanath Dham-style corridor for the Lodheshwar Mahadev temple in Barabanki, saying funds had been sanctioned for the project. He added that previous governments had not provided funds for the “haveli” of hockey legend KD Singh ‘Babu’ or the conservation of the Parijat tree.

The chief minister also highlighted the production of BrahMos missiles in Lucknow, contrasting it with the law-and-order situation under previous governments. “Earlier, country-made pistols and bombs were made in previous regimes as they could not allow development. Today, BrahMos missiles are being manufactured in Lucknow. Once it is fired, Pakistan loses its sleep,” he said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party over infrastructure projects, Adityanath alleged corruption in the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) and Purvanchal Expressway projects. He claimed ₹864 crore had been spent on the JPNIC against an estimated ₹200 crore, yet the project remained incomplete.

He also alleged that tenders worth ₹15,200 crore for the Purvanchal Expressway were awarded before land acquisition. According to the chief minister, his government cancelled the process, acquired the land and completed the expressway for ₹11,800 crore after inviting fresh tenders.