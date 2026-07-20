HC orders mental health check of man accused of blackmailing girl

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court has directed the medical examination of a man who has been accused of extracting a victim’s obscene photographs and continuously blackmailing her, noting that he does not appear to be a person of sound mind. The court directed, “On perusal of the messages and social media post sent by the applicant, this court found that the applicant is not a person of sound mind, therefore, the chief medical officer (CMO), Kaushambi, is directed to conduct his mental examination and keep it on record of the file of this case before the concerned district court.” (Pic for representation)

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal passed the order after reviewing the nature of the filthy messages and social media posts made by the applicant. However, the court rejected the bail plea of the accused.

“Considering the language and nature of messages and the nature of photographs and video posted by the accused on social media, this court is not inclined to release the accused on bail,” Justice Deshwal observed in an order dated July 17.

The court directed, “On perusal of the messages and social media post sent by the applicant, this court found that the applicant is not a person of sound mind, therefore, the chief medical officer (CMO), Kaushambi, is directed to conduct his mental examination and keep it on record of the file of this case before the concerned district court.”

The court was hearing a bail application filed by the accused, Rahul Kumar Saroj, in a case registered under the various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Section 66E of the Information Technology (IT) Act at Manjhanpur police station of Kaushambi district.

According to the prosecution’s case, the victim had earlier lodged an FIR alleging that the accused somehow obtained her obscene photographs by hacking her mobile phone and thereafter, he started blackmailing her and also threatened her on social media. The police arrested the accused in that case.

During the course of hearing, the accused’s counsel argued that he had been in a relationship with the victim and was falsely implicated after he refused to marry her.

However, opposing the plea, the state and the informant’s counsel produced in court the messages sent by the applicant to the victim and her relatives, as well as the photographs of the victim posted on social media.