Bengaluru tech exec who returned from Canada 6 years ago shares why the trade-offs were worth it: 'Wasn’t an easy call'

Ramesh said he and his family eventually moved to Bengaluru, describing the experience as "better than I expected." "Not perfect - but deeply fulfilling," he wrote.

"For a long time, I tried to balance both - but at some point, it became clear that time with family isn't something you can defer indefinitely," he added.

The tech exec said that decision involved choosing between "comfort vs. connection, predictability vs. responsibility, global exposure vs. being present where it matters most."

"Close to 6 years ago, I made a decision that many of us in the diaspora quietly wrestle with - moving back from Canada to India to be closer to aging parents," Ramesh wrote, adding, "It wasn't an easy call."

A Bengaluru -based tech executive has reflected on his decision to move back to India from Canada nearly 6 years ago to be closer to his ageing parents. Taking to LinkedIn, Ramesh NN, director of engineering at IT firm Corcentric, shared that relocating from Canada to Bengaluru was one of the most difficult decisions he had made.

The tech exec shared that being part of everyday family moments instead of relying on video calls has changed his perspective. "Being physically present for my parents, being part of everyday moments (not just video calls), and having that sense of rootedness again - it changes your perspective in ways you can't fully anticipate," he wrote.

He also highlighted the professional opportunities he found after returning to India, saying Bengaluru's fast-paced technology ecosystem made the move rewarding from a career standpoint as well.

"Professionally too, Bangalore has been energizing. The pace, the talent, the ecosystem - it feels like there's constant motion and opportunity. You don't feel like you've stepped back; in many ways, it feels like stepping into something more dynamic," he said.

At the same time, he also acknowledged that returning to India came with its own challenges, including infrastructure limitations, lifestyle adjustments and relearning how to navigate local systems. Still, he said that the positives far outweighed the compromises.

"If anything, this move has reinforced a simple truth: Success isn't just about where you are in the world - it's about being where you're needed, and where you feel most connected," he wrote.

"For anyone considering a similar move - it's not just a career or geography decision. It's a life one. And sometimes, the 'right' decision isn't the most obvious one - it's the one that aligns with what truly matters," he concluded.

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Social media reactions The post prompted many users to share their own experiences of returning to India after living abroad.

One user shared, "I moved back from the US to India in 2015. The first year was the hardest. I compared everything. With time I made peace with it and began raising a family here. Whatever time you get with your parents around, you couldn't trade that for anything. "

"This is a great reminder that success isn't defined by geography alone, but by the impact we create and the relationships we nurture," commented another.

"I commend you on this decision. I am not in this situation but do understand the choice and effort to make it happen. I am sure your parents welcomed you and your family and ever grateful for your arrival ever since," wrote a third user.

"Such a brave decision, most of us have to make this call at some point . So glad it worked for you," said another.