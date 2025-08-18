Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal home forces 2 families to relocate? Report claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing to relocate to their “forever home”, but a report claims that two families were forced to move out so the royal family could have a “fresh start” at the 328-year-old property. Prince William and Kate Middleton will move into their new home with their three children. (X/@KensingtonRoyal)

According to a Page Six report, two separate families were asked to vacate their properties. They lived in cottages which were next to the mansion.

“They were told to move out. I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move,” a source claimed to the outlet. “They were not expecting it.”

The source continued, “Those houses are very close to the lodge, so they’re not going to want any Tom, Dick or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there.”

Where do the royals currently reside?

According to the outlet, the Prince and Princess of Wales currently reside at Adelaide Cottage, located in Berkshire, England. They shifted to this property in 2022 to be close to their children’s school. Reportedly, the royal couple will relocate to their new home later this year.

Why is the royal couple relocating?

A source told the Sun, “Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind.”

The Sun reported that some insiders claimed that the couple had a difficult time at Adelaide Cottage, referencing three major incidents in their lives - the death of Queen Elizabeth and the cancer diagnosis of King Charles and Kate Middleton.

“Forever home”

The Forest Lodge, nestled in Windsor Great Park, reportedly has eight bedrooms. The couple will relocate to their new home with their three kids, George, Louis, and Charlotte.

The royal couple is paying the relocation cost and also for all the renovations. They will not have any live-in staff at their new house.