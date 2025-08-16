Prince William and Kate moving to 8-bedroom house with no live-in staff: report

Prince William and Kate are preparing to move their family into an eight-bedroom property in Windsor Great Park that they hope will be their “forever home.” Forest Lodge, a Grade II-listed residence with sweeping views across the park, will become the permanent base for the couple and their children George, Charlotte and Louis. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, the Prince of Wales are planning to move into the 8-bedroom Forest Lodge

The couple plans to continue living in this house after William becomes King.

Fresh start after tough years

According to a report in The Sun, the move is seen as a chance for the family to create new memories after three challenging years at nearby Adelaide Cottage. During their time there, the family faced the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022, followed by King Charles and Kate both receiving cancer diagnoses.

A source told the paper: “Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind.”

No live-in staff at Forest Lodge

The Wales family are understood to be paying for the move and any renovation work privately, with no additional burden on taxpayers. Unlike the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s costly refurbishments at Frogmore Cottage, which were initially funded with public money before later being repaid, William and Kate are said to be covering all costs themselves.

The couple will also not have any live-in staff at the new home.

Planning applications lodged in June show modest internal and external work is already under way at the historic property. Inside, Forest Lodge retains many of its original features, including stonework, plaster cornices, vaulted ceilings and marble fireplaces.

Value of Forest Lodge

Forest Lodge was last renovated in 2001 at a cost of £1.5 million and valued at £5.5 million at the time. Today, The Sun reports that the 328-year-old property could be worth around £16 million if placed on the open market. The freehold is owned by the King.