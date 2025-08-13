Kate Middleton, Prince William excited for summer plans. Here's what they're doing

A day after Netflix released the trailer for Season 2 of Meghan Markle's lifestyle series With Love, Meghan her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, on Wednesday shared a special summer message with her fans on social media. The Princess of Wales has provided a voiceover to a video that has been posted as part of her 'Mother Nature' series. Kate Middleton talks about the summer season in new Instagram video.(REUTERS)

Along with the video, Kate shared a personal note in the caption, which was signed with a “C” for Catherine.

"Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship. It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another and of Mother Nature. Here’s to Summer," she wrote.

Kate Middleton spends the summer season with Prince William, their kids

In the video, Kate stated that summer is the "season of abundance."

"Just as the flowers bloom and the fruits ripen, we too are reminded of our own potential for growth," she said and added that this is the time when people should ignite the "inner fire," besides exploring their "creativity, passions, and dreams.”

Besides Kate's voiceover, the video features small clips of people gardening and children playing outside.

Kate said this is the time when friends and families come together to play and connect with each other.

Asking people to "sing, dance and play," Kate noted that the lives flourishes only when we go on to cherish the love and friendship bonds.

As per People, Kate's video comes amid her spending time with husband, Prince William, and their three children.

While no details have been made available about their family time, the message from the Princess of Wales suggests that they have been spending time with each other outdoors.

The royal couple's last public outing was way back on June 14, when they were seen at Trooping the Colour with their children.

For the past several decades, the royal family has come together to spend time with each other at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands. During the late summer, it is expected that they will have the venue on their agenda soon.

This comes at a time when Meghan Markle, who is married to Prince William's brother, Prince Harry, is keenly awaiting the release of With Love, Meghan Season 2 on Netflix. It is all set to premiere on August 26.

Also, the streaming service has extended its partnership with the couple's Archewell Productions into a multi-year, first-look deal.

FAQs

When Kate Middleton and Prince William got married?

The couple tied the knot on April 29, 2011.

How many children do they have?

Kate and Prince William are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

When was Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer?

She announced her cancer diagnosis in March last year.