Netflix unveils With Love, Meghan Season 2 trailer: Release date, guest lineup and more details

The official trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Meghan Markle's lifestyle series With Love, Meghan was released on Tuesday, August 12. It will premiere on Netflix on August 26. This comes a day after Meghan and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions extended its partnership with the streaming service into a multi-year, first-look deal for several movie and TV projects, Deadline reported. The Duchess of Sussex has even revealed the dynamic lineup of guests, which includes celebrities, chefs, and influencers. Netflix has released the trailer for Season 2 of With Love, Meghan.(Instagram/Netflix)

With Love, Meghan Season 2: What to expect?

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Meghan Markle wrote, “The best moments are made to be shared. With Love, Meghan returns August 26th on @netflix.” After a successful run for Season 1, the new one will feature an equally impressive lineup, which includes Chrissy Teigen and Tan France.

Fans will get to witness renowned chefs like José Andrés, David Chang, Samin Nosrat, Christina Tosi, and Clare Smyth in the second season of the Netflix show.

The long guest list also features Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia, alongside Meghan’s close friend Heather Dorak. Jamie Kern Lima, whom she joined earlier this year for her first podcast appearance, also appears in the new trailer. Makeup artist Daniel Martin will make a comeback as a guest this season.

In the trailer, Meghan can be seen cooking, making pottery, and crafting, besides sharing fun moments with her guests.

At one point, Teigen can be heard saying, “I could do this every day.” Although Prince Harry does not appear in the trailer, Meghan mentions her husband towards the end, while making a confession about his diet. “You know who doesn't like lobster? My husband,” she said.

The filming for the show took place in California's Montecito, where the couple stays with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The series was not filmed at their home, but Meghan earlier shared that her children did play a major part in the production.

As per Deadline, the maiden season of With Love, Meghan, raked in 5.3 million views after making its debut on March 4 until June 30. It stood at #383 on the streaming service's What We Watched January-June 2025 semi-annual report.

The trailer for With Love, Meghan comes after the couple extended their partnership with Netflix into a multi-year, first-look deal.

In a statement, Meghan said they were “proud” to extend the partnership with the streaming platform. “My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision,” she added. The Duchess of Sussex is further gearing up for With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, which comes out in December.

FAQs:

Where to watch season 2 of With Love, Meghan?

It will premiere on Netflix on August 26.

Who all were there in the first season of With Love, Meghan?

It featured Mindy Kaling, Daniel Martin, Roy Choi and Alice Waters, among others.

What to expect from Season 2?

The new season will feature Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, and Jay Shetty, among others.