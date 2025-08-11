Meghan Markle left in tears after palace statement on Prince William bullying claims: Here's what went down

Meghan Markle was reportedly left visibly shaken after Buckingham Palace issued a statement denying claims that Prince William had bullied her and Prince Harry out of their royal roles. The couple expressed shock over the release, stating it was made without Harry’s consent. Moreover, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex felt the statement did not reflect their side of the story. Meghan Markle was left shaken after Buckingham Palace denied bullying claims against Prince William. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)(AFP)

What did Prince William say that had Meghan Markle crying?

In the Netflix series, Harry and Meghan, the couple recalled the moment Harry saw the statement and realised that it was released without his consent. He claimed that the incident left him furious and his wife in tears. The issue stemmed from the fact that Harry did not give his consent to release a joint statement to dismiss the bullying claims, as reported by The Mirror.

The Duke shared, “That day, a story came out that part of the reason why Meghan and I were leaving was because William had bullied us out." He share that it was only after he, "got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother's name squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family,” over the videos of the two brothers playing with a fire truck in episode five of teh docuseries.

He continued, “I couldn't believe it. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that.” Harry added, "And I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother and yet for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

The news comes after it was reported last month that King Charles and Prince Harry's senior aides attended a secret peace summit in London.