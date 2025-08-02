Meghan Markle thinks she is ‘finished’ if this Netflix factor doesn't work out

Meghan Markle is grappling with the disappointing performance of her latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, per Radar Online. Meghan Markle's latest Netflix venture, With Love, Meghan, faced disappointing viewership, failing to sustain its initial popularity.

The show failed to make Netflix’s top 300 most-watched shows for the first half of 2025. Despite initially landing in the Top 10 in 47 countries at launch, it struggled to maintain traction, ranking only 383rd globally with just over 5 million minutes streamed. In comparison, the leading series during that period amassed 145 million minutes.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle’s ex-best friend Jessica Mulroney splits from Ben Mulroney after 16 years of marriage

Meghan Markle reels from Netflix fallout

“She’s seriously freaking out,” one insider told Radar Online. “She believed she had nailed it – brought in top talent, invested a huge amount into production, and was assured it would be a major success.”

Although Netflix has greenlit a second season of With Love, Meghan, sources say the Duchess is still feeling anxious about the future. “She’s pushing through. But underneath it all, she’s nervous. This was meant to be her big Hollywood comeback – now she’s terrified it’s all slipping away,” the source said.

Now, as one insider put it, Meghan’s been confiding in close friends with a heavy heart: “I’m finished if this doesn’t work out.”

Meghan Markle's ‘make-or-break moment’

The underwhelming reception reportedly blindsided Meghan, who has been deeply involved in the production and branding of her content under the couple’s reported $100 million Netflix deal.

“She keeps insisting something's gone wrong, but deep down, she knows people just aren't tuning in,” the insider added. “Harry's doing his best to reassure her, saying it's just a setback and they're still relevant.”

“She’s an ex-actress who understands how the brutal showbiz industry works – friendships won't change the fact that the numbers don't lie,” the insider added.

The couple is reportedly close with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant, but still, the Duchess is aware of the stakes.

“She knows this is a make-or-break moment,” another source told Radar Online.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal axed, but more ‘TV projects’ are on the way

Notably, Meghan recently launched her lifestyle brand As Ever, which includes artisanal jams, cookie mixes, and even a Napa Valley rosé. “She has to look like a success to bring in backers, but negative press like this makes securing deals a lot more difficult,” a source shared.