Meghan Markle’s ex-best friend Jessica Mulroney splits from Ben Mulroney after 16 years of marriage

Jessica Mulroney, once the closest confidante of Meghan Markle, was hit by a wave of personal and professional setbacks after reportedly being ‘cut off’ by Meghan Markle in 2020. Mulroney, a Canadian fashion stylist, was part of Meghan’s inner circle since 2011 when the Duchess was still an actor on Suits. Jessica Mulroney reportedly splits from her husband, Ben Mulroney.(Instagram/jessicamulroney)

Mulroney and Markle’s friendship seemed to be unbreakable, with the former styling the Duchess for her engagement photos, Jessica’s children were part of the 2018 royal wedding, and she hosted Meghan’s 2019 New York baby shower. However, a racism scandal involving Canadian influencer Sasha Exeter, the bond that once placed Mulroney at the peak of Toronto’s elite society, seemingly unraveled almost overnight, as per Express.

From BFFs to persona non grata

In 2020, Exeter accused Mulroney of threatening her career after a disagreement over Black Lives Matter. The incident sparked widespread backlash, with Jessica apologising publicly and citing her friendship with Meghan as a ‘deeply educational’ experience about race. An Express report quoted sources claiming that Meghan felt her friend attempted to make a career out of their friendship and therefore distanced herself. The report added that Meghan had effectively ‘ghosted’ Mulroney.

After the fallout, Mulroney lost her role as a fashion contributor on Good Morning America and had her Canadian TV show I Do, Redo, canceled. She also stepped away from several charity roles and reportedly became a ‘toxic socialite’.

Jessica Mulroney ditches wedding ring

Mulroney’s personal life is also under strain now. According to Page Six report, after 16 years of marriage, she has split from her husband Ben Mulroney, the son of the late Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. The couple shares three children. The Page Six report added that Jessica was recently seen without her wedding band and revealed the split at a high-profile Toronto wedding attended by celebrities like Drake and LeBron James.

Meanwhile, the report stated that the separation happened ‘some time ago’ and while Jessica seemed emotional, she apparently was relieved to have clarity. Ben had stepped down from his TV hosting duties in 2020 to support Jessica during the fallout. However, despite their united front at the time, insiders believe that the strain revealed deeper issues in their marriage.

Mental health struggles behind the scenes

Friends revealed that after the PR scandal, Jessica faced intense depression and was put on heavy antidepressants. According to Page Six's report, her mother had to step in to care for Mulroney since she could not talk without crying. Ben, the report added, told friends he feared for her well-being during the period. Jessica later opened up about her journey. She credited sobriety and therapy for helping her recover. ‘There is hope,’ she had written in a post in 2021, and said, “My life is happy again.”

FAQs

Q: Why did Meghan Markle end her friendship with Jessica Mulroney?

A: Following a racism-related controversy in 2020, Meghan reportedly distanced herself, believing Jessica tried to capitalize on their friendship.

Q: What happened to Jessica Mulroney after the scandal?

A: She lost TV jobs, stepped down from charitable roles, became socially isolated, and has since split from her husband.

Q: Are Meghan and Jessica still in contact?

A: No. They are no longer believed to speak or be in each other’s lives.

Q: How many children do Jessica and Ben Mulroney have?

A: They share three children: twin boys Brian and John, and a daughter, Ivy.