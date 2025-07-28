Duke and Duchess of Westminster welcome baby girl, Prince William could be named godfather

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster have officially entered a new chapter called parenthood. Hugh and Olivia Grosvenor welcomed their first child, a daughter named Cosima Florence Grosvenor, in London on Sunday, July 27. The news was shared via a statement obtained by People, which reads, “The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are thrilled to announce the birth of their baby daughter.” The announcement added, “Both the Duchess and Cosima are doing well." It continued, "The Duke and Duchess now look forward to spending this special time together as a family." The Duke and Duchess of Westminster welcome their first child(AFP)

For those unaware, the royals, back in March, had revealed that they were expecting their first child together. “The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer,” read a statement by their spokesperson. Further, describing themselves as “delighted,” the couple had also expressed that they were "very much looking forward to starting a family together."

Will Prince William be the godfather?

As reported by People, Prince William might be named godfather to the Duke and Duchess of Westminster’s newborn baby daughter. Hugh already shares a special connection with the royals, being godfather to both Prince George and also to Prince Harry's son, Prince Archie. In April, Hugh and Olivia were seen celebrating a goal with William and George at an Aston Villa match, a lively public outing shortly after the couple had revealed they were expecting their first child.

The arrival of baby Cosima Florence Grosvenor comes a little over a year after the Duke and Duchess of Westminster’s high-society wedding at Chester Cathedral on June 7, 2024. Hugh, 33, is Britain’s richest person under 40 and ranks among the wealthiest in the country overall. Once dubbed the nation’s most eligible bachelor, he shares deep ties with the royal family. He happens to be King Charles’ godson, and his mother is godmother to Prince William, who served as an usher at the couple’s wedding.

