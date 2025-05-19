Menu Explore
On Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 7th wedding anniversary revisit the Duchess of Sussex's viral one-pot pasta recipe!

ByAalokitaa Basu
May 19, 2025 02:29 PM IST

You may have your opinions on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — but her viral and a-little-too-convenient one-pot pasta recipe had unanimously won the internet!

Now this isn't one of those fanciful recipes but the surprise element is what made Meghan Markle's super simple one-pot pasta go viral. The process of it coming together doesn't really look all that aesthetic and you'll probably assume the taste would be as lack-lustre. But there has hardly been a single video on the internet testing the recipe, in which the dish has failed the taste test! So as Meghan and Prince Harry celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary, what better day than to revisit this rightfully-viral pasta, once again!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary: Here's revisiting the Duchess of Sussex's viral one-pot pasta recipe!

Meghan Markle's viral one-pot pasta

Ingredients: Chicken broth - 3.5-4 cups, halved heirloom cherry tomatoes - 450gms, olive oil - 1/4 cup, minced garlic cloves - 3 to 4, salt to taste, uncooked spaghetti - 450gms, salt to taste, zest of 1 lemon, swiss chard - 2 cups, freshly grated Parmesan cheese - 1/2 cup, chilli flakes to taste, fresh basil for garnish

Method: Bring the broth to a rolling boil as separately, you toss the cherry tomatoes and garlic in the salt and olive oil. Now simply place the uncooked spaghetti atop the tomatoes and garlic and toss in the lemon zest. Now pour the broth over the spaghetti and cover with a lid, cooking it on medium-high heat for 6 minutes. After the 6 minutes is done, give the spaghetti a slight stir — it won't be cooked right through but that's ok. Following the stir, toss in the swiss chard and let this cook uncovered. Wait till the pasta is cooked to your preference and add some more broth to make it saucier if that's what your palette is craving. Take the pan off heat and stir in the Parmesan and chilli flakes. Garnish with some more Parmesan, chilli flakes and fresh basil and dig right in.

(recipe originally from Meghan Markle, recreated by Kroll's Korner)

This one is sure to break into your weekly roulette of quick dinner fixes!

News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / On Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 7th wedding anniversary revisit the Duchess of Sussex's viral one-pot pasta recipe!
