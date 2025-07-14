Did Princess Charlotte, Prince George get gift from Jannik Sinner? Wimbledon champ reveals what he asked little Royals

After defeating Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner presented Princess Charlotte and Prince George a signed tennis ball. He also signed autographs for the little Royals. Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner expressed joy meeting Princess Charlotte, Prince George and discussed their interest in tennis during a post-match encounter with their parents.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner lost the opening set to Alcaraz's backhand winner, but he quickly recovered in the second set, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday.

Sinner won his maiden Wimbledon title and his fourth Grand Slam championship, joining his two Australian Open and one US titles.

Sinner later revealed what he said to Princess Charlotte, 11, Prince George, 10, during his post match encounter with Kate Middleton, Prince William and their two kids.

Jannik Sinner opens up about conversation with Royal kids

Sinner later disclosed that he asked the Royal children what kind of rackets they use to play tennis and signed a couple tennis balls for them.

“In the beginning, I didn't know what to say,” he said at his press conference after the game.

“It's difficult to understand, you know, how you can talk. I always try to talk very natural. I asked the kids if they play tennis and asked them what kind of rackets they play with, these kind of things,” Sinner continued.

Calling their meeting “amazing,” he said, “I believe for us tennis players, it's so nice to have them watching us because it makes it even more special.”

“You see how much they care about tennis and the sport itself. It's very prestigious. I've been lucky to meet her and the whole family, and it was a very nice moment.”

Jannik Sinner gets very emotional post Wimbledon win

The 23-year-old, who won the Australian Open in January, suffered a painful absence from the French Open after failing a drugs test last year and receiving a three-month ban.

“Even if I don't cry, it feels emotional because only me and the people who are close to me know exactly what we have been through on and off the court,” he stated.