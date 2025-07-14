Jannik Sinner net worth 2025: All about Wimbledon champion's earnings, Alfa Romeo cars, luxury Monte Carlo apartment

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner won his first Wimbledon victory after beatingthe Carlos Alcaraz code. In front of a crowded Centre Court on Sunday, July 13, Sinner defeated Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in three hours and four minutes. Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the winner's trophy as he shows it to the crowd from the Centre Court balcony following his victory against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the end of their men's singles final tennis match.(AFP)

After winning the 2024 US Open and the 2025 Australian Open, Sinner has now won four grand slams. The 23-year-old is currently holding 20 singles titles since going pro in 2018.

Sinner's power, form, and continued focus place him at the top of the game, and his financial standing reflect this, despite a drug suspension that halted his 2025 season after Melbourne and a shocking early loss in Halle that raised suspicions. Let's take a look at Italian star's net worth, his endorsements, and prize money.

What is Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner’s net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jannik Sinner's net worth is estimated to be around $30 million. His thriving tennis career and sponsorship deals generate the majority of his wealth. Forbes' list of the World's Highest-Paid Tennis Players in 2024 mentioned him at number five, and Forbes' 30 Under 30 Europe Sports & Games list also included him.

What was Jannik Sinner's 2025 prize money before Wimbledon?

Sinner has already amassed $4.32 million in 2025 prize money before Wimbledon. He won 3.5 million Australian dollars, or about $2.3 million USD, for winning the Australian Open, which accounted for more than half of that. It was his largest payout of the season.

A look at Jannik Sinner's car collection

Jannik Sinner is renowned for his quick reflexes, but he is also a skilled driver. He is a Stelvio Q4 owner and an Alfa Romeo Giulia brand ambassador who enjoys taking long drives. This collaboration, which combines Italian athleticism with engineering, makes perfect sense.

Jannik Sinner's Monte Carlo residence

Sinner has settled in Monte Carlo, Monaco, like many other elite tennis players. It is generally assumed that he resides in a posh apartment complex in the city. Many tennis players, notably Djokovic and Tsitsipas, preferred Monaco because of its breathtaking Mediterranean views and advantageous taxation.