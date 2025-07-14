Fans erupt on social media as Jannik Sinner claims first Wimbledon title: ‘Revenge for Roland Garros'

Jannik Sinner has made history as the first Italian ever to win Wimbledon in its 148-year history, and fans across the globe are bursting with pride and emotion. At just 23, the world No. 1 delivered a near-flawless performance, defeating two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning the men's singles final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.(REUTERS)

“There will be no comeback this time around. Jannik Sinner erases the demons from Paris & defeats the 2 time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in 4 sets. 4th major & 1st Wimbledon title for the world’s No 1,” one fan declared.

Another added, “Jannik Sinner, you did it — you finally did it at Wimbledon.”

“His first Wimbledon, but surely not the last!” said a third user.

Fans also noted Jannik Sinner’s young age, noting how incredible it is for a 23-year-old to achieve such a historic Wimbledon victory. “Jannik Sinner is the first Italian ever to win Wimbledon, and he is just a baby. I am so happy for him,” said one fan.

“First player to beat Jannik Sinner in a Grand Slam final: Carlos Alcaraz. First player to beat Carlos Alcaraz in a Grand Slam final: Jannik Sinner,” another fan pointed out.

Sinner's supporters also praised his victory speech. “I had a very tough loss in Paris. At the end of the day, it does not really matter how high or low you win or lose. In important tournaments, you have to understand what you did wrong and work on that. That is one of the reasons I am holding this trophy. I'm just so grateful that I'm healthy and I have great people around me, which is the most important part,” the champion said.

Calling it “a powerful moment”, one fan hailed the player's resilience. “Jannik Sinner's speech after his Wimbledon win is so moving—grateful for health and the people around him. That resilience after Roland-Garros paid off big time,” they wrote.