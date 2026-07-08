Indian techie kills wife in US four months after marriage, sends dead body's photograph to girlfriend; arrested

An Indian man working as an engineer in the United States is facing charges of homicide for murdering his wife, nearly nine months after she was found dead inside the couple’s apartment in Washington. Avinash Narne being produced in court. (X/@M9USA_)

The police said that the man, 30-year-old Avinash Narne from Telangana, strangled his wife, 27-year-old Raajitha Sabbineni, and staged the crime scene to escape suspicion in October 2025.

Also read: Uranium deal, defence ties on agenda for PM Modi’s Australia visit

Narne has been arrested after the police carried out extensive probe in the case with evidence hinting at his role in the murder. The evidence also found out that Narne had been in a secret romantic relationship with another woman in India and had planned the murder, local media reported.

The couple had reportedly been married in June 2025 and had moved in together a month later. Narne had been in a relationship with another woman before the marriage.

Also read: Iran's ‘finger on the trigger’ response to Donald Trump's truce ‘over’ declaration

Sent dead wife's photograph to girlfriend The documents cited by local media reports stated that Narne was in touch with his alleged girlfriend just after he reportedly killed Sabbineni'. He even sent her the photograph of Sabbineni's dead body and had spoken to her four times the day he allegedly killed his wife.

Narne reportedly killed Sabbineni on October 27, 2025 and called the police saying that he had gone out to run errands and returned to see his wife locked in the bathroom and not responding. The cops upon reaching the couple's Washington apartment and forcefully entering the bathroom found her on the floor. She was declared dead after medical examination.

Also read: Baruipur horror: A 12-year-old's rape and murder has spiralled into a political flashpoint in Bengal

An autopsy found that he she had died from asphyxia due to strangulation, prompting the cops to launch a probe in the homicide case.

Sabbineni had also complained multiple times about drinks tasting bitter, documents cited by local reports said. On the day of her death, she told Narne that the smoothie he made tasted like “medicine” and “cough syrup.”

Narne has been arrested and is in custody on USD 5 million He could face life imprisonment under Washington state law if he is convicted.