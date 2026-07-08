Mitch McConnell health: MS NOW host raises eyebrows at latest updates on Senator, ‘if I’m struggling in a hospital…’

An MS NOW host expressed surprise at the recent developments concerning Mitch McConnell. Joe Scarborough seemed perplexed by the remarks made by Republican lawmakers, who claimed they had a 20-minute phone conversation with the 84-year-old senator from Kentucky, who was admitted to the hospital after being discovered unconscious in his residence on June 14. MS NOW's Joe Scarborough reacted to Republican assertions of speaking with hospitalized Mitch McConnell for 20 minutes. (REUTERS)

McConnell's team has offered minimal updates about his health over the past three weeks, mostly reverting to a statement from July 2 that said that McConnell is thankful for the significant support he is receiving during his recovery in the hospital. “The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session,” the statement added.

As worries and conjectures increased, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Whip John Barrasso, and former McConnell aide-turned-CNN panelist Scott Jennings all asserted that they had communicated with the ailing senator this week.

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MS Now host Scarborough raises suspicious over John Thune and John Barrasso's claims However, Scarborough, a former politician, appeared skeptical, stating on Wednesday’s Morning Joe that legislators usually organize their days into 15-minute intervals.

“They give you this card and your entire day—at least mine and most members that I know—were split in 15-minute increments, right? 8:15, 8:30, 8:00,” Scarborough said. “Mitch McConnell’s yesterday was split in 20-minute increments because it seems every Republican on Capitol Hill or any right-wing person on television seemed to have talked to Mitch McConnell for 20 minutes.”

“If John Thune and John Barrasso say they talked to him for 20 minutes or whatever, I believe they did. But I’m telling you, if I’m struggling in a hospital, I’m not talking to people for 20 minutes. I go, ‘Yeah, I’m fine.’ And move on,” the MS NOW host added.

A representative for Thune previously informed the Daily Beast that he and McConnell had a detailed phone conversation on Monday, discussing a range of subjects, including national security.

Barrasso’s office also indicated that he had a conversation with McConnell on Tuesday.

“Senator Barrasso and Senator McConnell had a lengthy conversation early this afternoon. Their phone call lasted roughly 20 minutes,” communications director Kate Noyes stated. “Senator McConnell was fully engaged and is eager to get back to the Senate.”

The statements have bot clarified the reasons for McConnell's continued hospitalization and provided no information regarding his potential discharge date.