‘Is Trump sick?’ US President's NATO Summit appearance reignites health concerns

The report also noted visible swelling around his ankles during a meeting with Rutte on the sidelines of the summit.

According to The Daily Beast, Trump appeared with one hand covered in concealer while attending photo opportunities with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Images from the event led to speculation online about whether the 80-year-old president was attempting to cover up signs of health issues. However, the White House has previously provided explanations for both conditions, saying the bruising is linked to frequent handshaking and aspirin use, while the ankle swelling has been attributed to chronic venous insufficiency.

US President Donald Trump ’s appearance at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey , sparked fresh discussion about his health after photographs showed visible bruising on his hands and swelling around his ankles.

Why does Trump have bruises on his hands? The bruising on Trump’s hands has been a recurring topic of discussion over the past year.

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The White House has previously said the marks are caused by the president’s frequent interactions with the public. Officials have claimed Trump "meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history."

The administration has also pointed to Trump’s daily aspirin use, which can make bruising more noticeable.

After Trump appeared with a prominent bruise on his left hand at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said he had "hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise."

Trump’s physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, later described the issue as "minor soft tissue irritation" and attributed it to frequent handshaking and aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention.

What is behind Trump’s swollen ankles? Trump’s lower-leg swelling has previously been linked to chronic venous insufficiency, a condition confirmed by the White House in 2025.

The condition occurs when weakened vein valves affect blood flow in the legs, potentially causing swelling around the ankles. Barbabella noted that Trump had "slight lower leg swelling" but said it had improved compared with the previous year.

Following Trump’s latest medical examination, the physician said the president was in "excellent" physical and mental health and was fit to continue carrying out his duties.

Also Read: Why is the NATO Ankara Summit consequential?

Social media reactions to Trump’s appearance The images from the NATO summit triggered a wave of reactions on X, with users debating whether the bruising was noticeable and whether makeup had been used to cover it.

One user dismissed concerns, writing, "I don’t see anything wrong! Looks like you are hallucinating cuz that’s just two normal hands."

Others mocked the appearance of Trump’s hands, with one person joking, "One of these days they’re gonna switch it with a wooden one."

Another user commented, "You would think the President of the United States would be able to find a better makeup artist."

A fourth user questioned whether makeup had been applied, writing, “Is that….concealer make up? Trump wears makeup?”

The White House did not specifically address the latest images from the NATO summit.