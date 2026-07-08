Sonam Wangchuk calls for Parliament march on July 20: ‘Do a little more’

“Thanks for all your messages to break my Hunger Strike, but that wouldn't help the 20 students who committed suicide nor will that help protect the mountains of Ladakh or the rivers of India,” Wangchuk said in a video message posted to X. The activist then called on people to join the march from the Jantar Mantar to the Parliament on July 20.

The CJP is holding a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accountability over the NEET-UG paper leak scam and the student suicides in connection to it.

As the Cockroach Janta Party's protest entered its 19th day and Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike completed 11 days, the activist called for a peaceful protest march on July 20, the day that the Parliament's Monsoon Session begins. In his fresh appeal, Wangchuk urged the people to “do a little more” for the movement.

“For this, you will have to come to Delhi and join me in this peaceful march. Do let me know if you are ready to do this,” he said. Wangchuk began his hunger strike 11 days ago, with doctors reporting that he has lost more than seven kilograms since, PTI news agency reported.

Breaking strike ‘easy’, but won't stop suicides: Wangchuk Wangchuk in the video said “hundreds” had messaged him from across the country to end the hunger strike, adding that this would be an “easy thing” for him to do. “But will this stop the student suicides? Or, next year, 40 children, then 80 children, will die by suicide?” he questioned.

The activist assured people that he is determine to carry on for the next 10 days at least. “For now, I can say that in the next 10-12 days, my health will not be affected at all. I can remain strong. After that, my health can deteriorate,” he added.

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Wangchuk then called on people to contribute more to the movement. “…If you really want me to stay alive, then instead of sending me messages from the sofa at home, you can do a little more. All of us can do something together, so that this does not happen,” he said.

He added that the “best place” for that would be the Parliament, given that it is where “decisions are taken, debates are held, policies are made.” He said that this would bring “a lot” of changes. “Then I will believe that our country will be saved, and my life too,” Wangchuk said.

According to a health bulletin shared on Wednesday, Wangchuk's weight was recorded at 59.40 kg, with his blood pressure at 103/68 mm Hg in the sitting position and 111/73 mm Hg while lying down. His heart rate was 74 beats per minute, blood glucose level 75 mg/dL and oxygen saturation was 98 per cent.