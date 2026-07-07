Big win for Cockroach Janta Party as Delhi HC orders unblocking of its X account: ‘Concern no longer relevant’

In a big relief for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the Delhi High Court ordered the unblocking of the outfit's X account. The order was passed by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court why the account was blocked. Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), interacts with supporters during a hunger strike in Delhi. (HT Photo)

Mehta said that the step was taken in light of the NEET re-exam as certain posts “could have created chaos” among students and parents. He later said that since the exam is now over, the concerns no longer remain.

Taking the submissions into account, Justice Sharma ordered the restoration of the X account and said that “the primary concern underlying the blocking order was no longer relevant”. The NEET re-exam took place on June 21, weeks after the earlier examination was cancelled after paper leak was found.

"Since NEET is already over, the primary concern is no longer of any relevance. In these circumstances, the order is revoked. The petition is allowed," Justice Sharma ordered.

Why was CJP's X account blocked? The Cockroach Janta Party was started as a satire outfit but gained prominence among the youth after the NEET exam cancellation, that had triggered massive outrage among aspirants and their parents.

Just as the CJP was gaining massive following on social media, its X account was put on hold in India in May.

According to X, such action is taken if the platform receives a “valid and properly scoped request from an authorized entity” and when “it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time.”

Soon after, the CJP came back with another account, titled ‘Cockroach Is Back’. The party continues to use the account for regular updates.

CJP protests in Delhi Notably, the CJP has since held big protests in Delhi at Jantar Mantar seeking union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak. Tuesday marks the 10th day of activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike over the matter.

Dipke also travelled to Maharashtra on Monday and participated in a students' protest against the alleged paper leak in his hometown of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Also Read: ‘Books thrown away, students assaulted’: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke levels fresh charges against Delhi Police

The CJP says it wants to build an independent youth-driven movement to amplify the concerns of the youth and hold the government accountable.